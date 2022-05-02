Bozeman softball picked up a pair of wins over Kalispell Flathead and Missoula Hellgate at a tournament Saturday in Great Falls.
The first game resulted in a 6-1 win for the Hawks. Bozeman set the tone early, scoring three runs in the first inning and two runs in the second. The Hawks added another run in the sixth. Flathead scored its lone run of the game in the fourth inning.
Senior Josie Laufenberg led Bozeman (4-5) with two hits, one run scored and two RBI. Freshman Elizabeth Hopkinson added two hits, one run scored and two RBI, and senior Chloe Williams had a pair of hits and RBI.
Freshman Madison Tobin scored two runs, while junior Tailyn Black and freshman Izzy Van Tighem each scored a run as well. Flathead sophomore Layne Vesser scored the lone run for the Braves.
Later in the day, Bozeman narrowly defeated Hellgate 8-7.
The Hawks once again got off to a fast start, scoring three runs in the first inning and added one more in the second. However, Hellgate answered with one run in the first and a pair of runs in the second.
The offense continued later as Hellgate took the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. This time it was Bozeman’s turn to respond, answering with three runs in the top of the fifth. The Hawks sealed the win with a go-ahead run in the seventh inning.
Freshman Jacobi Coombs came up big for the Hawks with four hits, two RBI and a run scored. Williams added two hits, two RBI and another run scored.
Junior Lili Brown scored a pair of runs along with another RBI. Hopkinson and Tobin each scored runs while Laufenberg added another RBI.
Gallatin splits games against Hellgate and Flathead
Gallatin softball also played at the tournament in Great Falls, splitting a pair of games against Hellgate and Flathead.
The Raptors won their first game of the day over the Knights 9-5. It also marked Gallatin’s second win of the season thus far.
Freshman Addie Bleile led Gallatin with three hits, a run and an RBI. Sophomore Braxton Gray scored three runs on three hits and freshman Kelly Coon scored two runs on two hits.
Senior Rosalie Elder and freshmen Maddie Coleman and Parker Stevens each scored runs for the Raptors as well.
The second game of the day, though, didn’t go Gallatin’s way as the Raptors fell to Flathead 12-10.
While Flathead held an early 2-1 lead at the end of the first inning, Gallatin blew the game open with a seven-run second inning. Flathead added a run in the bottom of the third.
Gallatin managed to add to the lead with a run in the fourth, but the Braves regained control with six runs in the bottom of the frame. They later added three runs in the fifth. The Raptors scored another run in the sixth but it wasn’t enough to take the lead.
Coleman led the Raptors in the second game with four RBI. Stevens added a pair of RBI. Bleile and Elder each scored a pair of runs. Senior Makyah Albrecht, sophomore Kaycee Taylor, Coon and Gray also scored.