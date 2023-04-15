Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

In a highly competitive game, Bozeman softball outhit Billings Skyview for a 24-19 road win Saturday afternoon.

Freshman Chloe Burkhart (five hits, five RBIs, run scored) and sophomore Izzy Van Tighem (three hits, four RBIs, four runs scored) led the Hawks offensively. Senior Lulia Paea had five hits, two RBIs and scored five runs. Sophomore Elizabeth Hopkinson added three hits, two RBIs and scored three runs.

Senior Lili Brown and freshman Tess Hopkinson each added an RBI. Senior Tailyn Black and sophomores Jacobi Coombs and Madison Tobin each scored runs as well. As a team, Bozeman finished with 28 hits and committed two errors.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you