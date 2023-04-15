In a highly competitive game, Bozeman softball outhit Billings Skyview for a 24-19 road win Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Chloe Burkhart (five hits, five RBIs, run scored) and sophomore Izzy Van Tighem (three hits, four RBIs, four runs scored) led the Hawks offensively. Senior Lulia Paea had five hits, two RBIs and scored five runs. Sophomore Elizabeth Hopkinson added three hits, two RBIs and scored three runs.
Senior Lili Brown and freshman Tess Hopkinson each added an RBI. Senior Tailyn Black and sophomores Jacobi Coombs and Madison Tobin each scored runs as well. As a team, Bozeman finished with 28 hits and committed two errors.
For Skyview, senior Isabella Ereaux led the Falcons with five hits (two home runs) and five RBIs. Senior Rachel Hirschi had two hits (one home run), two RBIs and scored three runs. Junior Tailer Senn had two hits (one home run) and three RBIs.
Juniors Maddisyn Barnhart and Rielee Senn, sophomores Lexi Johnston, Kacie Morris, Rebekah Nickisch and Kennedie Noseep and freshmen Kelsey Hjelm and Kenna Pfeifle each scored runs as well. As a team, Skyview finished with 24 hits and committed 14 errors.
Bozeman opened the game with a 5-2 lead after the first inning and added three runs in the top of the second. Skyview answered with seven runs in the bottom of the frame. Both sides continued to pour on the offense, with the Hawks holding a 17-16 lead at the end of the fourth inning.
Bozeman added a run in the top of the fifth and both teams scored two runs in the sixth. The Hawks scored four more runs in the seventh to seal the win.
The Hawks will next face Great Falls CMR and Great Falls in a doubleheader Tuesday.
Gallatin drops close game to Billings Senior
Despite a late offensive surge, Gallatin softball fell to Billings Senior 7-6 at home Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Viennah Meyer led the Broncs with two hits, three RBIs and scored a pair of runs. Junior Kendal Sides added a hit, two RBIs and a run. Sophomores Octavia Meyer, Portia Bryant and Sarah Boetticher each scored runs as well.
Senior opened the game with a run in the first and four runs in the second. The Broncs added a pair of runs in the third as well.
Gallatin finally got on the board in the third, scoring three runs in the bottom of the frame. The Raptors added a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth, but that wasn’t enough to overtake Senior. Individual statistics for the Raptors were not immediately available.
Gallatin will next face Great Falls and CMR in a doubleheader Tuesday.
