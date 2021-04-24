Bozeman dropped a 14-3 contest to Billings Skyview and a 15-0 decision to Billings West on Saturday, both in five innings.
Against Skyview, the Hawks scored all three of their runs with two outs in the third inning. Karly Stromberg singled to score one run, and Tanli Croy added a two-run single right after. That burst of offense cut the Falcons lead to 5-3, but Skyview responded with six runs in the bottom half of the inning. Three more runs followed in the fourth inning to end the game early.
Josie Laufenberg, Lili Brown and Tarin Croy also had hits for the Hawks. Laufenberg, Tarin Croy and Tailyn Black each scored a run.
Tanli Croy pitched 2 ⅓ innings and allowed 11 runs (seven earned) on 10 hits. She walked two and struck out one.
Against West, the Hawks managed one hit, from Stromberg leading off the second inning, in the loss. Six different Golden Bears tallied multiple hits in the contest.
Bozeman pitcher Anna Toth was tagged for 14 earned runs on 16 hits. Her counterpart in the circle, Brooke Thompson, struck out four and allowed just two base runners.
