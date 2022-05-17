As Bozeman softball head coach Shannon Bilbao gathered her team for a postgame huddle in right field, she asked her players how they felt about their performance against Gallatin.
Amidst cheers and high fives, the consensus was that closing out their win was “nerve-racking, but fun.”
“That was just a really fun game,” Bilbao said. “Gallatin played really well and they started to kind of come back on us. But we didn’t let them. So it was a lot of fun seeing us kind of fight for it for a little bit.”
Bozeman did have to hold off a late Gallatin surge — particularly in the seventh inning — in order to close out a 10-6 win over crosstown rival Gallatin Tuesday night.
That final score was significantly different from the last time these two teams played— a 15-5 win for Bozeman on April 26 — which is seen as a positive for this newfound rivalry.
“We want to be able to play a good game like that,” Bilbao said. “And they brought us a good game and it made it just really exciting.”
Gallatin head coach JD Emmert called closing that margin between games a “bittersweet positive.” Emmert added that throughout this season he’s told his team to “embrace” playing against the stiff competition in the Eastern AA.
“But then to get these games that are actually competitive and you get a chance to play and you’re really in it and it feels like there’s always hope,” Emmert said. “We always go in there thinking that there’s hope, there’s a chance. We know we have athletic kids. But these (games) just give you a chance to play seven full innings and play with a purpose.”
While the final score indicates a closer game, it was still all Bozeman early. The Hawks first scored in the top of the second inning thanks to a triple from freshman Elizabeth Hopkinson and freshman Madison Tobin reaching first on an error.
The third inning, though, is where Bozeman’s offense really came alive.
Freshman Jacobi Coombs started things off with a double down the left field line and senior Josie Laufenberg reached first on an error. A few batters later, a single from Tobin scored Coombs. Freshman Brooke Brown was up next and reached second base on a throwing error, which was enough to score Laufenberg as well.
Next, freshman Izzy Van Tighem reached second on a fielder’s choice, scoring both Tobin and Brown. Junior Anna Toth added a single up the middle that bounced off Gallatin starting pitcher freshman Addie Bleile’s hip, and Van Tighem later scored on a wild pitch.
At the end of the third inning, Bozeman led 6-0. The Hawks added another three runs in the top of the fifth, and it was clear the entire order was settling into a rhythm.
“We’ve worked so much on hitting, so seeing that finally pay off, it was really fun because it was everybody (contributing offensively) today, basically,” Bilbao said.
Added Coombs: “We were cheering loud and we stayed confident because we knew we could hit off this pitcher.”
But the Raptors found a response. In the bottom of the fifth inning, freshmen Olivia Klemann and Maddie Coleman scored on a throwing error. Later in the inning, freshman Parker Stevens singled to right field, which scored sophomore Kylie Duneman.
While Bozeman added a run in the top of the seventh, Gallatin added three more in the bottom of the frame. Freshman Ady Ryles connected on an RBI double to score junior Rhianna Ashcraft. Later in the inning, Bleile also hit an RBI double, this time scoring Ryles and Stevens.
“Sometimes you get in that situation and girls hang their heads and it ends before it should,” Emmert said. “But today they battled and I liked where it ended.”
One particular bright spot for Gallatin was Bleile’s pitching. In the top of the second, Bleile allowed just one run after being in a two-on, no outs situation. Later, in the top of the seventh, she faced bases loaded, no outs and again gave up just one run.
In total, Bleile gave up three earned runs, 12 hits, a walk and two strikeouts in seven innings of work.
“We told her before the game, ‘This is an emotional game. It’s a rivalry game. Our goal for you is control what you can control. Always say, next pitch,’” Emmert said. “And she totally responded to that and was that person all day. It was awesome.”
Meanwhile, Toth was on the mound for Bozeman and gave up three earned runs, six hits, four walks and six strikeouts. Toth was also in multiple jams where she was behind in the count and was able to recover.
“She threw really, really well tonight,” Bilbao said. “She even rolled her ankle at one point. She powered right through. And she threw the best game she’s probably played all season.”
Both Bilbao and Emmert said their teams will take positives from Tuesday’s game, especially how both sides played in the later innings. Bilbao added that a win like this “means a lot” and can serve as a major boost of confidence as the season comes to a close.
“We’re so much better than we have been and we’re getting better every day,” Bilbao said. “And so it just means a lot to be able to be playing as well as we have been at the end and just kind of fight until it’s done.”