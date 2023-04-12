After rescheduling the game due to recent inclement weather, Bozeman softball fell to Helena 17-3 Tuesday night.
The Bengals got off to a fast start, scoring five runs in the first inning and three runs in both the second and third innings. Bozeman got on the board with a run in the top of the third, but Helena answered with six more runs in the fourth. The Hawks added two runs in the top of the fifth, but the game was called after Bozeman’s final out in the frame.
Sophomore Madison Tobin led the Hawks with a double, two RBIs, two stolen bases and a run scored. Freshman Reagan Flentie also had an RBI and sophomore Elizabeth Hopkinson had a hit and scored a run.
For Helena, senior Brooke Richardson had three hits (including two home runs), four RBIs and scored two runs. Senior Maloree English had two hits, two RBIs and scored four runs. Senior Makenna Campbell had three hits, two RBIs and scored a pair of runs. Senior Kendalla Klemp had three RBIs and scored two runs, while junior Kylie Gardipee added two hits (a double and a home run), two RBIs and scored a run.
Senior Kalley May, sophomore Keira Campbell and juniors Ashley Koenig and Kelleigh McKay also scored runs for the Bengals.
Bozeman will next face Billings Senior at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
