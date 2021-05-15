Bozeman suffered an 18-0 loss in three innings to Great Falls on Saturday. The Hawks also lost to Great Falls CMR 10-0 in seven innings.
The losses pushed Bozeman’s record to 1-19 this season.
Against the Bison, Bozeman’s Josie Laufenberg and Tarin Croy each had one hit. Great Falls scored six runs in the second inning and then 12 runs in the third to end the game early.
Great Falls CMR recorded one run in the first, four in the second, one in the fourth and four combined over the final two innings.
Allie Magargel tallied two hits for Bozeman, and Lili Brown, Tailyn Black and Tanli Croy each had one hit. Anna Toth pitched the whole way for Bozeman and allowed six earned runs on 17 hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
