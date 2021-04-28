Bozeman lost twice on the road on Tuesday, dropping an 11-1 decision to Great Falls and a 13-2 contest to Great Falls CMR.
The Hawks scored their lone run against the Bison on a bases-loaded walk by Josie Laufenberg in the top of the fifth inning. Avery Burkhart went 1 for 2 and scored the Hawks’ run. Allie Megargel and Anna Toth each added one hit.
Great Falls scored one run in the first inning then added six in the second and four in the fourth. Tanli Croy took the loss for Bozeman after allowing seven runs (six earned) on five hits and three walks. Toth relieved her after 1 ⅔ innings and pitched the rest of the way, allowing four runs on six hits.
Great Falls pitcher Morgan Sunchild struck out eight, allowed one hit and walked none in her four innings of work to earn the win.
Against the Rustlers, Megargel recorded two hits to lead the team. Toth, Laufenberg, Tarin Croy, Tailyn Black, Lili Brown and Karly Stromberg all added one hit apiece. Laufenberg and Tarin Croy scored the Hawks' pair of runs in the fifth inning. Stromberg and Black each drove in one run.
Toth pitched four innings and allowed six runs (three earned) on five hits with three strikeouts. Tanli Croy pitched the final two innings and allowed seven runs (three earned) on five hits with four walks.
