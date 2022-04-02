It didn’t take long for Helena to get its offense going against Bozeman, as the Bengals cruised to a 15-2 victory over the Hawks Saturday.
Helena scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning and added another run in the second. But it was the third inning where the Bengals blew the game wide open, scoring nine runs.
Helena added three more runs in the top of the fifth, while Bozeman got on the board with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Bengals finished with 17 hits and two errors, led by Audri Aakre (two hits, four RBI), Ashlynn Lamping (four hits, three RBI), Kylee Wetzel (two hits, two RBI) and Makenna Campbell (two hits, two RBI). Pitcher Rylie Schlepp allowed two runs in five innings, with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Bozeman finished with four hits and three errors on the day, with Tailyn Black tallying the lone RBI for the Hawks. Jacobi Coombs, Anna Toth and Elizabeth Hopkinson also registered a hit each. Toth (two innings, eight earned runs) and Madison Tobin (three innings, five earned runs) pitched for Bozeman.
Next up, Bozeman will face Missoula Hellgate at 3 p.m. Thursday in Bozeman.
Gallatin softball home opener canceled
Due to inclement weather Saturday afternoon, Gallatin softball’s home opener against Helena Capital was canceled. The Raptors will next play Missoula Hellgate at 5 p.m. Thursday at home.
