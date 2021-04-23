Bozeman dropped a doubleheader against Missoula Big Sky on Thursday by scores of 17-9 and 16-9.
The Hawks scored seven runs in the top of the first inning of the first game, but they were unable to hold the lead. The Eagles scored three runs in the first two innings and then 11 more in the third and fourth innings combined.
Bozeman added single runs in the second and sixth innings to complete its scoring. Big Sky tallied three more runs in the sixth to create the final margin.
In the second game, Big Sky took the early lead and built from there, scoring two in the first, five in the third and four in the fourth. The Hawks chipped away at the lead to make it 11-8 following a five-run fifth inning, but the Eagles answered with a five-run sixth of their own to put the game out of reach.
Tailyn Black recorded three hits, two runs scored and two RBI in the second game. Josie Laufenberg also tallied three hits, two RBI and a run scored. Tanli Croy supplied two hits, including a double, and two RBI.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.