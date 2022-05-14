Bozeman softball dropped a pair of games to Belgrade and Great Falls CMR over the weekend.
First, Belgrade defeated the Hawks 10-3 Friday. The Panthers started scoring early and often, with three runs in the first inning, two runs in the second, one run in the fourth and three runs in the fifth. Belgrade added another run in the sixth.
Meanwhile, Bozeman scored a run in the first and a pair of runs in the sixth. Freshman Izzy Van Tighem had a pair of hits and freshman Jacobi Coombs had a hit and scored a run. Freshman Madison Tobin, freshman Elizabeth Hopkinson and junior Tailyn Black each finished with a hit as well.
Bozeman also played Great Falls CMR, falling 16-1 to the Rustlers Saturday. CMR scored four runs in the first, eight runs in the second and four runs in the fifth. Bozeman scored its lone run of the game in the third inning.
For the Hawks (4-11), senior Josie Laufenberg finished with a hit and scored a run. Black added a hit and an RBI and Coombs had a pair of hits.
Gallatin drops games to Billings Skyview, Great Falls
Gallatin softball fell to Billings Skyview 14-3 Friday.
The Falcons started things off with a combined nine runs in the first two innings. They later added another three runs in the third and two runs in the fourth. Gallatin scored a pair of runs in the second and another run in the fifth.
Makyah Albrecht had two hits and two RBI. Olivia Klemann had one hit and one RBI. Ady Ryles, Maddie Coleman and Kelly Coon each had one hit and scored a run. Addie Bleile had one hit.
Senior Piper Chartier led Skyview with two hits, two RBI and three runs scored. Junior Isabella Ereaux finished with two hits, one RBI and two runs scored, and senior Katy Story added a hit, two RBIs, two runs scored. Sophomore Tailer Senn finished with two hits, an RBI and scored two runs.
Gallatin (2-13) also fell to Great Falls 23-8 Saturday, but statistics were not immediately available.
