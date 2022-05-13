A combined eight runs scored by Great Falls in the third and fourth innings proved to be the difference as Bozeman softball fell to the Bison 10-4 Thursday.
Great Falls held onto a narrow 2-1 lead at the end of the second inning. The Bison then took control of the game, scoring four runs in the bottom of the third and four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Bozeman scored three runs in the top of the seventh.
Freshmen Brooke Brown (three hits, two RBIs, one run scored), Elizabeth Hopkinson (two hits, one RBI) and Madison Tobin (one hit, one RBI) led the way for the Hawks. Junior Tailyn Black added a pair of hits and also scored a run.
For Great Falls, sophomore Madison Davis led the Bison with four hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Sophomore Ella Galloway added a hit, three RBIs and scored a pair of runs.
Gallatin falls to Great Falls CMR thanks to explosive second inning
It didn’t take long for Great Falls CMR to get its offense going against Gallatin, scoring 17 runs in the second inning to beat the Raptors 17-0 Thursday.
Freshman Olivia Klemann, sophomore Braxton Gray and senior Makayah Albrecht each registered a hit for the Raptors.
