Bozeman had to ward off Gallatin a few different times on Tuesday, but the Hawks were rewarded for their efforts.

Not only did they avenge a loss to the Raptors earlier in the season, but with a 14-11 win at Gallatin, the Hawks (3-11) qualified for the Class AA state tournament as the Eastern AA’s No. 6 seed.

“I don’t even know the last time the Hawk softball team’s been to state, so that’s a pretty great feeling,” first-year head coach Jill Brown said.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

