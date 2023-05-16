Bozeman had to ward off Gallatin a few different times on Tuesday, but the Hawks were rewarded for their efforts.
Not only did they avenge a loss to the Raptors earlier in the season, but with a 14-11 win at Gallatin, the Hawks (3-11) qualified for the Class AA state tournament as the Eastern AA’s No. 6 seed.
“I don’t even know the last time the Hawk softball team’s been to state, so that’s a pretty great feeling,” first-year head coach Jill Brown said.
The Hawks got there by stringing together 17 hits — eight players had at least one.
The middle of the team’s lineup was particularly impactful. Betsy Hopkinson, the No. 6 hitter, went 5 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs. She had a single in the second, a double in the third, a single in the fourth, a double in the sixth and a single in the seventh.
“It feels amazing. I can’t describe how hard it is to do that usually,” Hopkinson said of her offensive contributions. “But it’s just the best. Any way I can help, I try to.”
She had plenty of assistance. Lulia Paea, the No. 4 hitter, went 2 for 3 and scored three runs. Izzy Van Tighem, the No. 5 hitter, went 4 for 4 with a double and scored four times. Chloe Burkhart had one hit, scored and drove in a run, and Anna Toth had two hits, including a double, with two runs and two RBIs.
“Softball is a game of momentum, so when we had it we just kept it up,” Brown said.
On the other side, Gallatin fell to 1-13 this season. The Raptors had plenty of hits themselves — 13 of them — but couldn’t quite keep up with Bozeman’s offense. Both teams committed four errors.
“We’ve worked hard on putting players in positions that they succeed at,” Raptors head coach Michael Coleman said. “Less errors this game by a lot, but some critical errors still, though.”
The scoring started for both teams in the second inning. In the top half, Bozeman used six singles and a walk to go ahead 5-0. In the bottom half for Gallatin, Kaylee Knutson hit a three-run home run to cut into the lead. Four batters later, two runs scored after a ball off the bat of Olivia Klemann was mishandled in the infield, tying the game.
In the third, after two singles ahead of her, Hopkinson’s double put Bozeman ahead for good at 6-5. Two more runs came across later in the inning for an 8-5 Hawks advantage. Gallatin’s Shayla Clark reached on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the third, bringing home a run to make it 8-6.
Jacobi Coombs led off the top of the fourth with a home run for Bozeman, and Burkhart followed with a single that pushed the lead to 11-6. Klemann’s two-run single in the bottom half made it 11-8.
After a break in the scoring in the fifth inning — the only frame that saw both teams go three up and three down in the same inning all game — Bozeman added three more runs in the sixth.
Gallatin entered the seventh trailing by six runs and managed to cut the lead in half before running out of steam. Two quick outs began the inning before Adyson Ryles and Braxton Gray both singled and later scored on a double by Addison Bleile. Clark’s double then scored Bleile before a groundout ended the game.
Coleman was encouraged by his team fighting back throughout the game after trailing early.
“The team really believes in themselves, and they really don’t look at that as an obstacle,” he said of the initial 5-0 deficit. “They look at it as, ‘How can I extend an at-bat and get on base?’ more than a run they’re trying to score.”
Gray led the Raptors with three hits and added two runs. Bleile, Ryles and Klemann all had two hits. Parker Stevens and Kelly Coon each had one hit and scored twice.
In the circle for Gallatin, Rhianna Ashcraft and Klemann traded responsibilities back and forth in an attempt to keep Bozeman off balance. Ashcraft pitched two innings and allowed eight runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks. Klemann pitched five frames and permitted six runs (three earned) on nine hits with one strikeout.
Similarly for Bozeman, Tess Hopkinson and Toth took turns pitching. Hopkinson pitched three innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and one walk with one strikeout. Toth pitched four innings and allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits with three strikeouts.
The game was not without its challenges for the Hawks, but with so much to play for, they felt accomplished for meeting their goal.
“By working on communication, everyone’s gotten closer,” Betsy Hopkinson said, “and I feel like for us to play crosstown and for this to qualify for state, it just makes everybody hungry for the win.”
