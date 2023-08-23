Let the news come to you



Bozeman’s girls soccer team was pretty young in 2022, with at least six sophomores getting regular minutes.

Entering 2023, the Hawks hope that early exposure to the varsity game pays off.

Bozeman went 9-4-1 in the regular season and then won a playoff game before falling in the state quarterfinals. Now, another year older, Bozeman is looking to take a step forward and advance further.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.



