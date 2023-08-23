Bozeman’s girls soccer team was pretty young in 2022, with at least six sophomores getting regular minutes.
Entering 2023, the Hawks hope that early exposure to the varsity game pays off.
Bozeman went 9-4-1 in the regular season and then won a playoff game before falling in the state quarterfinals. Now, another year older, Bozeman is looking to take a step forward and advance further.
“I think that experience is always really helpful,” head coach Erika Cannon said. “Last year, we were definitely a little bit on the young side and just kind of new to varsity soccer. Hopefully, some of those jitters are out.”
Of the seven players from last season’s team to earn postseason honors, six return for this year while one graduated.
Karly Jordan, a junior goalkeeper, and Lucy Al-Chokhachy (10 goals, seven assists last season), a junior midfielder/forward, are back after being all-state selections a year ago. Senior Grace Thum and junior forward Maya Bossenbrook were all-conference picks in 2022, and juniors Lauren Barckholtz and Macey Primrose were honorable mention all-conference players.
Bozeman’s lineup will be further reinforced by the returning play of junior Hadley Brown, senior Inga Trebesch, senior Sidney Kirsch and junior Meg Murphy (who missed all of last season with an ACL injury).
With so many familiar faces, optimism is high, but Cannon understands also that it’s a long season.
“We start the season with three really tough games right off the bat,” she said, referring to matches against Billings Skyview, Billings West and crosstown rival Gallatin. “And you just never know how things are gonna play out, so we’re definitely doing our best to prepare and be ready for everything that those opponents will throw at us.”
The first of those games comes at 5 p.m. Thursday at Bozeman High.
While some parts of the team are still young, Cannon is glad the group has strong senior leadership.
“I think they bring a really good energy,” she said. “All of them, I think, will contribute. They’ve been doing a really good job of helping lead us as the kind of players that have been around for a while and kind of know how we run our program.”
Straub back to coach Bozeman boys
Patrick Straub is ready for his third stint at Bozeman High.
The first-year boys soccer coach was part of the school’s inaugural soccer team in 1991 before graduating in 1993. And he coached the Hawks to a state runner-up finish in 2002, one of several coaching stops in his career that also included Helena Capital from 2005-07.
“The tradition and just the excitement of being in a high school soccer program has sort of brought me back into it,” Straub said.
His first group of Hawks in his return to the team will be looking to build on last season’s state semifinal appearance. He will have a group of six seniors to lean on as he gets settled: goalkeeper Oliver Olsen, defensemen Leonard Spaulding, Michael Callow and Bryce Lenneman and midfielders/forwards Tomas Evans and Parker Sandholm. All will play a crucial role in Bozeman’s attempt to reach the state title game for the first time since 2020.
“Being the goalkeeper that (Olsen) is, he will marshal our back line,” Straub said. “And our back line of Leonard, Michael and Bryce, we really hope they provide a great back line in front of an already really awesome goalie. We hope those seniors can anchor a defense and allow us to be organized so we can have a really fun, free-flowing attack.”
Evans, Sandholm and junior Kale Edwards (the team’s returning leading scorer with four goals) will lead that attack.
“Kale has some high expectations for his season this fall,” Straub said. “Parker and Tomas will be great for us in organizing and inspiring our attack.”
The notion of “organization” is an important one for Straub, who mentioned it as a priority on both offense and defense. He hopes that his team is able to “play together as a unit all moving in the right direction.”
The boys start their season against Billings West at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bozeman High.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.