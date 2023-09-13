Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Bozeman High's boys and girls soccer teams both tied Billings Senior on Tuesday.
The boys tied 1-1, while the girls played to a scoreless draw.
In the boys game, Senior's Lucas Thompson scored on a penalty kick in the 14th minute. Bozeman's Bryce Lenneman knotted the game in the 62nd minute following an assist from Parker Sandholm.
The tie keeps Bozeman and Senior's boys tied atop the Eastern AA standings with identical 5-0-1 records.
The tie for Bozeman's girls puts that team at 5-0-1 this season as well. The Hawks lead the Eastern AA over Gallatin (4-1) and Senior (3-1-2).
