Bozeman High's boys and girls soccer teams both tied Billings Senior on Tuesday. 

The boys tied 1-1, while the girls played to a scoreless draw. 

In the boys game, Senior's Lucas Thompson scored on a penalty kick in the 14th minute. Bozeman's Bryce Lenneman knotted the game in the 62nd minute following an assist from Parker Sandholm. 


