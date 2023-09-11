Bozeman girls soccer vs Great Falls

Bozeman players celebrate a score in the first half by Grace Lenneman (11) on Saturday against Great Falls High.

 Shawn Raecke/For the Chronicle

Bozeman’s soccer teams defeated Great Falls High on Saturday, with the girls winning 3-1 and the boys winning 1-0 against the Bison.

The Hawks girls received goals from Lucy Al-Chokhachy and Grace Lenneman in the first half. Maya Bossenbrook and Meg Murphy assisted on those goals, respectively. Bossenbrook scored on a penalty kick in the second half to complete the team’s scoring.

The boys team went ahead in the 68th minute on a goal from Ronan Schultz, who scored on a rebound from a penalty kick.


