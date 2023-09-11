Bozeman’s soccer teams defeated Great Falls High on Saturday, with the girls winning 3-1 and the boys winning 1-0 against the Bison.
The Hawks girls received goals from Lucy Al-Chokhachy and Grace Lenneman in the first half. Maya Bossenbrook and Meg Murphy assisted on those goals, respectively. Bossenbrook scored on a penalty kick in the second half to complete the team’s scoring.
The boys team went ahead in the 68th minute on a goal from Ronan Schultz, who scored on a rebound from a penalty kick.
Bozeman’s teams return to action on Tuesday at Billings Senior. The girls will play at 3 p.m. and the boys will be at 5 p.m.
Gallatin’s teams also won Saturday, with the girls beating Great Falls CMR 7-0 and the boys winning 9-2 over the Rustlers.
Emery Streets and Natalie Sippos each had two goals and two assists in the girls win, and Kira Tsukamoto added a pair of scores as well. Isla Bute had one goal and one assist. Lyla Streets also contributed one assist.
In the boys game, Dylan Nelson tallied five goals and two assists. Oliver Boettcher and Landon Raile each had one goal and one assist. Nick Cialella and Ezekiel Leighton also had goals for the Raptors. Charlie Williams had two assists.
Gallatin’s teams will next face Billings Senior at home on Thursday. The girls will play at 3 p.m. and the boys will play at 5 p.m. The Raptors will also play at Belgrade on Saturday with the girls game at noon and the boys at 2 p.m.
