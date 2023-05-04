Early in the recruiting process, it was clear who the favorite was to land Bozeman senior Tailyn Black.
Before her senior basketball season started, Black received her first offer from Rocky Mountain College. She continued to talk with coaches throughout this past season and “loved the environment” when she visited campus.
“So I just really kind of knew that after the season, that’s where I wanted to go,” Black said.
The commitment was made official when Black signed her letter of intent to play women’s basketball at RMC during a ceremony Thursday at Bozeman High. Fellow senior Tyra Opperman also signed to compete in track and field at Montana Tech during the ceremony.
“It feels really good,” Black said. “I’m super excited to get to play another four years and be able to continue improving my game and go to college playing something that I love.”
Both Black and Opperman — who were teammates on the Hawks’ girls basketball team — acknowledged how special it was to share in this moment together. Opperman even said the opportunity to sign together made her quicken her decision-making process.
“We both talked about how we were going to commit and we just decided, let’s do it together,” Black added. “She’s my best friend. And so it means the world to be able to sign here with her today.”
During her senior season, Black led Bozeman girls basketball in scoring with 10.8 points per game. She was also named second team all-conference after helping bring the Hawks back to the Class AA tournament for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
Black said she’ll miss “the environment” surrounding the program in Bozeman.
“The support of the town and this coaching staff has done so much and they’re willing to do so much for any player,” she said. ”I think I’m just really going to miss that and just the support that we share as a team and that bond that we have.”
Black added that the support from family and friends was “insane” as she made her final decision to attend RMC, where she’ll study health and human performance before entering either physical therapy or medical school.
“They were just constantly there,” she said. “They had my back through it all. They were always wanting the best for me, pushing me to be my best version of myself.”
As she takes the next step to playing college basketball, Black said she’s most looking forward to continuing her playing career and meeting new people.
“The team is great, as I said before, and I’m just really excited to get to create new friendships with those girls and be able to be a part of their team,” Black said.
Opperman signs to throw javelin at Montana Tech
It was a similar process for Opperman, who also committed to the school that offered her first.
Opperman wanted to compete in track and field in college because it’s “a fun, competitive, independent sport” and something she loves doing, she said. Montana Tech was the first school to recruit her and the campus she visited first, forming an early connection.
“And then I kind of just weighed my options, and I figured that going to the school that’s going to be better for my degree will be better for my future,” she said.
Opperman officially signed her letter of intent to throw javelin for Montana Tech’s women’s track and field during the ceremony Thursday. She plans to major in biology with a minor in business and will potentially pursue veterinary school.
“It’s such a relief to not have to stress about your decision anymore,” Opperman said. “I’m so excited.”
Opperman finished eighth in the javelin at the Class AA meet last season and is currently ranked eighth in Class AA with a personal-best throw of 119 feet, 2 inches in her senior season. She said the Bozeman track and field program has meant “everything” to her, pointing to fellow senior javelin thrower Clara Fox, head coach Blaine Pederson and assistant coach Carley VonHeeder as key reasons why.
“I’m really going to miss the program,” she added. “It’s such a great place to be.”
Opperman also said she’ll miss friends and family, who were “so supportive” throughout the recruiting process.
Looking ahead, Opperman is focused on “getting better” each day when she gets to Montana Tech.
“It’s just going to be a whole new experience, going out of town. It’s all just going to be new,” she said. “I’m so excited for all of it.”
