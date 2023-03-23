Lulia Paea (copy)
Bozeman senior Lulia Paea smiles while signing to play softball at Williston State College on Thursday at Bozeman High.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

After officially committing about three weeks ago, Lulia Paea was relieved to finally make her announcement public.

“It felt like it’s been a secret, so I’m excited,” she said.

The Bozeman senior committed to play softball at Williston State College (North Dakota) next season and officially signed her letter of intent in front of teammates, coaches and family Thursday at Bozeman High.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

