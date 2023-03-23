After officially committing about three weeks ago, Lulia Paea was relieved to finally make her announcement public.
“It felt like it’s been a secret, so I’m excited,” she said.
The Bozeman senior committed to play softball at Williston State College (North Dakota) next season and officially signed her letter of intent in front of teammates, coaches and family Thursday at Bozeman High.
“It’s been a dream since I was younger,” Paea said. “Since I first started, I knew that I wanted to play (in college).”
While looking for the right fit at the next level, Paea said Williston State was always her first choice. That was confirmed during her visit and meeting with head coach Jared Ward.
“And then I went down there and fell in love with the campus,” Paea said. “I really liked the chemistry that was there from the girls who gave me the tour and I just thought it would be a good fit for me.”
Paea, who has played infield and outfield, plans to major in business in college, but is also open to pursuing sport management, which could lead to coaching down the line.
She added that “it’s going to be a good change” attending college and playing softball in a different state, a move she’s comfortable with thanks to her support group.
“Everyone was very supportive,” Paea said. “And I don’t think I could have committed to going this far without my parents and family being there to support me.”
Paea also feels ready to compete at the next level thanks to playing at national tournaments with her travel teams, which include the Missoula-based Montana Avalanche and the Billings-based 406 Playmakers. Paea has been with the Playmakers for the past few years.
She will also be making her debut with the Hawks this spring after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury and recovering from the subsequent surgery.
“So I’m coming off that pretty big injury, but I’m excited to see what’s to come this year with Bozeman High,” Paea said.
But now that her dream of playing collegiate softball has come to fruition, Paea said she’s most excited to fully embrace that next level of competition.
“That’s it,” Paea said. “(I want to) play softball and have it as my everyday routine.”
