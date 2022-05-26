MISSOULA—All three of Bozeman’s singles players advanced unschathed through two rounds of play at the Class AA meet on Thursday.
In the girls bracket, top seed and defending champion junior Meg McCarty won twice by 6-0, 6-0 scores, advancing her to Friday’s semifinals. Joining her will be teammate Izabel Barr, a freshman making her first appearance at the state tournament. On the boys side, senior Blake Phillippi, who placed fifth last year, also won twice to advance to the semifinals.
In a two-day tournament, McCarty said it’s important to not let the jitters of the opening rounds impede progress toward the goals of the second day.
“I think a little nerves is normal. That’s what makes us human,” she said. “Today I was excited to come out. I was super grateful for the weather.”
As temperatures climbed into the mid- to high-70s at Fort Missoula Regional Park where the girls played, McCarty looked mostly unbothered by the heat as she won against Missoula Sentinel’s Grace Hurteau and Great Falls CMR’s Ruby Jennings. She is hoping her steady play from Thursday carries over to Friday.
“I’m going after my shots when I see the opportunity,” she said. “And I’m building the points the best I can.”
Barr began her tournament with a pair of seeded upsets. She started with a 6-0, 6-3 win against Missoula Big Sky’s Brooke Williams, the No. 2 seed from the West Division, and then secured a 6-0, 6-1 win against Billings Skyview’s Hazel Demaray, the East Division’s top seed.
Barr, the South Division’s third seed, said she liked her aggressiveness to open the tournament. She has so far followed the game plan that she and Hawks head coach Clayton Harris have set out for her. Her comfort with her strategy has also helped her not overthink going against higher-seeded players.
“I know my skill level, and I know I have a chance against any of these people,” she said. “I just have to work for it and try to win by playing my best game and working hard against whoever I play. It doesn’t matter what their rank is, it doesn’t matter what their number is. The goal is winning and having a good match.”
Barr voiced her desire to reach state as a freshman during the season. Qualifying for this tournament and starting off so well filled her with pride.Also reaching the semifinals were Hailey Buss and Nora Schrank, Bozeman’s top girls doubles pairing during the year. They won 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals against Senior’s Marin Meyer and Hannah Kidd after opening with a win against Kalispell Glacier’s Colette Daniels and Katy Bitney.
In boys doubles, each of Bozeman’s pairings won their first match. Nate Brooks and Joe Monson won 6-3, 7-5 against Sentinel’s Luke Olson and Maddox Anderson. Luke Raynovich and Owen Sanford won 6-1, 6-0 against Sentinel’s Joseph Opitz and Cooper Elliott. And T.J. Ward and Oliver Ward won despite dropping the first set 5-7 to Hellgate’s Miles Schroeder and Cyrus Kelly. The brothers bounced back to win 6-2, 6-0.
In the quarterfinals, though, Raynovich and Sanford lost 4-6, 2-6 to Carson Bruyere and Dayton Magone. Brooks and Monson also faltered, losing to Carter Corn and Josh Stimac of CMR. The Wards lost a tight match 5-7, 5-7 to Senior’s Ryan Schrieber and Joseph Driscoll. All three pairings had a consolation match later on Thursday, but results were not available before deadline.
Raptors send two doubles teams to semifinals
Gallatin sisters Sophia and Olivia Mansour are used to playing in heat.
Their experience playing in their home state of Florida served them well Thursday as they picked up two wins to advance to the semifinals.
“We play a lot better when it’s hot,” Sophia, a junior, said.
“A lot better than playing in the cold,” Olivia, a freshman, added.
They started their day with a 6-0, 6-2 win against CMR’s Olivia Martello and Ryann Walker. And later they tallied a 6-1, 6-0 win against Hellgate’s team of Bailee Saylor and former Bozeman Hawk Laine Banziger, who teamed with McCarty’s older sister Maicy last year to win the doubles championship.
Through their two matches, the Mansours liked the consistency with which they played.
“We missed way less than we have been,” Sophia said. “We put away our volleys which is what we’ve been aiming for, and I think we did really well with that today.”
They are one of the top seeds in the tournament, which adds some pressure but mostly is motivating to play better.
“I feel like having that high bar makes me play better,” Olivia said. “It definitely makes me more excited for playing tomorrow.”
Gallatin’s Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff started the defense of their doubles championship with a 6-1, 6-0 win against Hellgate’s Rohan Fortunati and Ryan Heng. They also reached the semifinals, though their second match was much more hotly contested. They beat Glacier’s Alex Galloway and Timmy Glanville 7-6 (2), 7-5.
Gallatin seniors Molly O’Connor and Aydan Paul lost their first set in the girls doubles bracket 3-6 to Glacier’s Haven Speer and Sarah Downs, but the Raptors duo forced a third set by winning the second one 6-4. Glacier’s team won the third 6-4. Paul and O’Connor had a consolation match later on Thursday, but the result was not available by deadline.