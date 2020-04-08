Bozeman’s Siobhan Gillmartin was named the Class AA boys and girls swimming Montana Coaches Association coach of the year.
The coaches were selected by a vote of member coaches. They are scheduled to be honored at the 2020 MCA Awards Ceremony on July 30 at Great Falls CMR High School.
The Hawk boys and girls both won team state championships, the first time in 12 years both teams won the title in the same year. The Bozeman boys last won in 2012 while the girls won it last in 2007. The Bozeman girls won six individual titles and broke five school records at the state meet.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.