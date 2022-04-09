Bozeman senior Hayley Burns competed Friday at the Arcadia Invitational, one of the largest and most prestigious early season prep invitationals in the country.
Running at sea level at Arcadia High School in Arcadia, California, Burns won the Rated section of the girls 3,200 meters with a time of 10 minutes, 43.38 seconds. Her time represents a personal best, beating the 11:06.78 she recorded at the Class AA meet last season. Her time Friday is also the second-fastest in school history, trailing only Camila Noe’s mark of 10:18.99 in 2018.
Elsewhere on Friday, Bozeman’s boys and girls both finished second in a dual against Billings Skyview. The Falcons girls won 76-69, and the boys won 78-66.
Weston Brown won the boys 800 meters (2:7.66) and the 3,200 meters (9:50.48), setting personal records in both events. Nathan Neil won the 1,600 meters in 4:37.55. Neil and Brown also teamed with Connor Neil and Wyatt May to win the 4x400 relay in 3:42.73.
Austin Slate had a personal-record throw of 39 feet, 0.5 inches to win the shot put, and Oak Sullivan cleared a personal best 5-10 in the high jump to win the event. Jase Applebee won the long jump with a mark of 19-10 (a personal record), and he placed second in the 100 meters in 11.64 seconds (another personal record).
On the girls side, Jenavieve Lynch won the shot put with a personal-record throw of 37-4.5, and she added a win in the discus with a toss of 103-7. Clara Fox won the javelin (118-11). Hannah Schonhoff won both the high jump (5-5) and the long jump (15-11), and Grace Stoddart won the triple jump (33-0.5, a personal record).
Luci McCormick won the 3,200 meters in 11:51.94. She was followed in the next three spots by teammates Nomi Friedman (12:23.61), Natalie Nicholas (12:36.27) and Sarah Wheeler (12:49.98). Hadley Brown took second in the 800 meters in 2:27.36, just narrowly behind Skyview’s Alexis Brauer’s time of 2:27.15.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.