The mindset was clear: Bozeman’s wrestlers wanted to get the first takedown and keep their opponent on the mat.
Griffin Fosdal accomplished that early at 103 pounds, but the tactic really began in earnest with Dawkin Schmidt’s win at 132 pounds Thursday during the final crosstown dual against Gallatin.
With Bozeman holding a 15-6 advantage through four weights, Schmidt took the mat against Gallatin’s Carson Shaw. Schmidt earned the first two points and wound up pinning Shaw in 57 seconds.
That result sparked a string of what was ultimately four consecutive falls for the Hawks, putting them well ahead in what became a 48-24 win over the Raptors in Gallatin’s gym.
“When we start getting those quick pins, it just makes the entire team go crazy,” Schmidt said. “It just elevates that level that we can push.”
After Schmidt won, teammates Jack Montoya, Pi Taylor and Avery Allen all followed with first-period pins. Montoya flipped Ridge McGovern in 1 minute, 14 seconds at 138 pounds. Taylor won against Dawson Erickson in 1:16 at 145 pounds, and Allen — after building a 10-2 lead in a quick-moving period — pinned Kameron Amende in 1:10 at 152 pounds.
The Hawks needed two late wins in last week’s dual against the Raptors to come out on top. Wrestling with greater urgency — and a fully healthy lineup, unlike last week — Bozeman made sure another comeback wouldn’t be necessary.
“One of the things we talk about every single day in practice is constantly bringing pressure,” Hawks head coach Sean Dellwo said. “If we take somebody down, we keep that pressure. We don’t let up for anything. And these guys did a great job of it.”
Schmidt and Montoya weren’t available to wrestle for the Hawks on Tuesday in dual losses to Belgrade and Butte, but they were welcomed additions back in the lineup against Gallatin. Both missed Tuesday due to an illness, but they looked to be in top form against the Raptors.
Schmidt said it was encouraging to see so many teammates embrace the importance of getting the first takedown.
“That mindset is where you’re the one who’s pushing the match forward,” he said. “And when you’re not in that mindset it’s like you’re just playing the game and you’re getting moved by the other guy. It’s not until we’re pushing forward that we’re truly beating these kids and winning these matches.”
Dellwo said Schmidt winning by fall is more commonplace this season.
“He’s been a pinning machine a little bit this year,” he said. “When he smells the blood in the water, he goes and finishes matches. He went out there and he was ready to wrestle.”
He wasn’t alone.
Fosdal pinned Gallatin’s Coby Binenstock in 1:34 to open the match, and the Hawks gathered six more points following a forfeit at 113 pounds. Gallatin’s Isaiah Christensen won by fall in 4:47 over Christian Steele. Bozeman’s Elijah Carrol won a 10-5 decision over Dean Christie to take the momentum back and give Bozeman its 15-6 lead.
Once Schmidt and Co. were done with their pinning steak, that lead stood at 39-6.
Gallatin picked up some wins and some points in the next couple weights, though. Cooper McGovern pinned Andrew Sykes in 1:50 at 160 pounds, and Tucker McKay won by fall in 2:35 over Jake Adams at 170 pounds. Gallatin’s final points came via Bozeman’s forfeit at 182 pounds.
At 205 pounds, Bozeman’s Oliver Huntley won a gritty match by 5-2 decision over Weston James. It was a scoreless first period, and James kept Huntley on the mat for the entire middle period. During that latter stretch, though, Huntley earned one point due to James’ stalling. Huntley added four more points in the third to emerge victorious.
“A lot of times you’re going to have nothing left in the third, but for him to bounce back and get that escape in the third period and go up by four was huge for him,” Dellwo said of Huntley, who has limited varsity experience. “He battled tough. I was proud of him.”
Hudson Wiens tallied the sixth and final pin for the Hawks at 285 pounds. He beat Aaron Clark in 1:50.
Gallatin’s Payton Johnson won by fall in 1:16 over Maddie Lewis in the 132-pound girls match. At 126 pounds, Bozeman’s Gena Pannell pinned Trinity Brackett in 4:57.
Raptors head coach Nate Laslovich said he was pleased with how his wrestlers fought with their hands, but they need to be more disciplined when they have the advantage on top and are working for escapes when underneath.
But on the whole, he expects a better showing next week at the Eastern AA Divisional in Belgrade.
“I was super excited about how our kids wrestled, last week and this week,” Laslovich said. “Everyone just wrestled hard. What else can you ask for? Things don’t always go your way out there, but I love the way our guys are competing.”
Bozeman also will be looking to succeed on the divisional stage. Schmidt is confident the Hawks will have a large contingent qualify for the state tournament.
“I don’t think there’s many kids in our varsity lineup who don’t have a chance of going to state,” he said. “I think that if we show up, we look like we did out there, we’re going to go all the way to the top in divisionals.”
