Unusual circumstances sometimes call for creative solutions.
In the absence of a bulkhead in the middle of the pool at the Bozeman Swim Center, the Bozeman and Gallatin swimming teams have practiced this year in a 50-meter pool instead of the usual 25 yard variety. The swimmers are grateful to even practice there at all, considering all of the uncertainty regarding repairs that needed to be made to the Swim Center over the summer so the facility could reopen.
It’s because of that uncertainty that the Montana high school state swimming meet was relocated from Bozeman back to Great Falls before the season even began. Similarly, the invitational that the Bozeman teams would normally host during the regular season was canceled.
It was a pleasant surprise for many when the facility reopened in time for the high school swimming season. In place of a traditional meet held in town, though, Bozeman and Gallatin held a dual event Saturday as a means to honor their seniors and get a few more meaningful laps in before the state meet next weekend.
“It was nice that we set it up as a meet with timing pads and an announcer, so it still felt like a meet,” Bozeman senior Peyton Summerhill said. “The summer was very stressful with all that going on (with the Swim Center). It’s been very meaningful (to be in this pool). This summer, we didn’t know if anything was going to happen. There were ideas of temporary pools and lots of dryland stuff. Finding out we could use this building all the time like a normal swim season, even if we can’t hold meets, we’re very thankful we have this building.”
Because it was a long course meet and just the in-town schools were present, some creative freedom was available for how the meet was structured. Seniors, as is tradition, got to choose which strokes they participated in outside of their usual ones, and the boys and girls from each side competed as one unit as opposed to boys vs. boys and girls vs. girls.
The meet consisted of sprints in each stroke (so nothing with a turn) and a few short relays. Siobhan Gilmartin, the head coach of both teams, said the coaches have organized an informal dual meet on one of the first weeks of practice each of the last two years, and in each instance, the teams have tied. She joked that the swimmers had a hard time believing the scores were so close.
“This year with it all being official,” Gilmartin said, “there was only a two-point difference in the results.”
Bozeman won 136-134 thanks primarily to its three wins in the girls 200 freestyle relay (2 minutes, 9.11 seconds), boys 200 freestyle relay (1:53.54) and the 200 mixed medley relay (2:16.11), which pitted two girls and two boys on each relay team doing a different stroke.
Also in the win column for the Hawks were Brynn King (33.43) and Eli Stevens (29.57) in the 50 butterfly events. Summerhill took third in the 50 butterfly (38.22) and 10th in the 50 freestyle (35.62).
The Raptors won the remaining individual events, though.
For the girls, Elina Maganito placed first in the 50 backstroke (34.33) and the 50 freestyle (30.60) while teammate Kamiah Leach won the 50 breaststroke (39.35). For the boys, Paul Nave won the 50 breaststroke (34.55) and brothers Marcus and Alex Clapper won the 50 backstroke (31.83) and 50 freestyle (27.73), respectively.
“There was a lot of fun between the swimmers,” said Marcus Clapper, a senior. “It wasn’t super high-stress where we have to beat the other team no matter what. It was fun, friendly banter with each other.”
Marcus Clapper dealt with a handful of injuries last season, but this season was marginally better in that regard. He did suffer a high ankle sprain two days before Thanksgiving after slipping on some ice, however, but he’s recovered from that and is looking forward to racing well at state. He believes the Gallatin boys can place higher than their fifth-place finish last season.
“As a team, I’m really hoping we can get third,” Marcus Clapper said. “We have some amazing upcoming freshmen and sophomores on both the boys and girls team who I think can take it really well.
“Paul Nave, for example, amazing, amazing at breaststroke. We think he’s going to go super far in that. Same with relays for us. We have Paul, my younger brother Alex, who is amazing at backstroke. Phenomenal, crazy underwaters, all of that. I think we can really take third this year, hopefully.”
Bozeman senior Parks Inlow was fourth in the 50 freestyle (28.30) and sixth in the 50 butterfly (36.07).
“It was definitely really nice to compete in our pool since we haven’t had the opportunity to all season,” Inlow said. “I really enjoyed it.”
Kea Elgin, the only Gallatin girls senior, placed fourth in the 50 butterfly (39.61) and 11th in the 50 freestyle (35.83). Elgin injured her neck in a car accident a few days before the season started, but she also has made it back into the pool and has enjoyed being the captain of what is otherwise a really young Raptors team.
“Seeing them not only improve with their times, but also feel more confident in themselves has been really cool,” Elgin said.
It was special for her to compete in the team’s home pool a final time.
“It was a great way to end the season,” Elgin said. “The Gallatin girls especially swam really fast today, and I feel like it was a really supportive and happy environment.”
