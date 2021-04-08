Bozeman High will be hosting several camps throughout the summer.
Youth camps for grades 5-8 will be held on June 24 and June 25 at Bozeman High. Then an outdoor event will be held July 17-18 at Glen Lake Rotary Park for grades 10-12.
A camp will be held for incoming freshmen on July 19 at Bozeman High. Then camps will be on July 20 and 22 for grades 9-12 at Bozeman High as well. Bozeman’s tryouts will be Aug. 13-14 and 16-17 for grades 9-12.
