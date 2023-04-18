Bozeman’s girls track and field team defeated Great Falls CMR in a dual on Monday 81-64, but the Rustlers boys team won 75-70 over the Hawks.
Bozeman’s Clara Fox won the discus (101 feet, 5 inches) and the javelin (132-0), Brenna Berghold won the high jump (5-2) and Taylor Cossins won the long jump (16-1) and was second in the triple jump (33-0).
On the track, Maddie Work won the 200 meters (27.96 seconds), Joryn Higgs won the 400 meters (1 minute, 5.97 seconds) and Hadley Brown won the 800 meters (2:31.67). Luci McCormick (5:23.46), Serena Sproles (5:23.89) and Ellison Merkel (5:44.31) took the top three spots in the 1,600 meters, respectively, and Nomi Friedman (12:08.75) and Sarah Wheeler (12:23.63) went one-two in the 3,200 meters.
Bozeman’s 4x400 relay team also won in 4:27.05.
On the boys side, Oak Sullivan won the 100 meters (11.39) and the triple jump (40-3) while placing second in the high jump (5-8). Austin Slate won the shot put (46-11.50) and the discus (136-10), and teammates Jesse Meyer (161-5) and Quaid Ash (145-7) took the top two spots in the javelin.
In the 800 meters, Bozeman claimed the top four spots: Weston Brown (1:56.54), Nathan Neil (1:56.65), Christian Landers (2:04.42) and Jeremy Posdon (2:07.12). KJ Popiel won the 1,600 meters in 4:41.52.
Trent Syvertson won the 300-meter hurdles (48.66), and teammates Bridger May (50.79) and William Nash (59.11) were second and third. Bozeman’s 4x400 relay team also won in 3:37.05.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.