Bozeman’s girls track and field team defeated Great Falls CMR in a dual on Monday 81-64, but the Rustlers boys team won 75-70 over the Hawks.

Bozeman’s Clara Fox won the discus (101 feet, 5 inches) and the javelin (132-0), Brenna Berghold won the high jump (5-2) and Taylor Cossins won the long jump (16-1) and was second in the triple jump (33-0).

On the track, Maddie Work won the 200 meters (27.96 seconds), Joryn Higgs won the 400 meters (1 minute, 5.97 seconds) and Hadley Brown won the 800 meters (2:31.67). Luci McCormick (5:23.46), Serena Sproles (5:23.89) and Ellison Merkel (5:44.31) took the top three spots in the 1,600 meters, respectively, and Nomi Friedman (12:08.75) and Sarah Wheeler (12:23.63) went one-two in the 3,200 meters.


