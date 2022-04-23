Seniors Hayley Burns and Hannah Schnohoff’s first-place finishes led the way for Bozeman track and field Saturday at the Optimist Invite in Great Falls.
Burns took first in the 1,600 meters with a personal best time of 5 minutes, 5 seconds — giving her the new top time in Class AA this season. Burns also ran the anchor leg of the Hawks’ 4x400 meters relay team that placed eighth (4:20.06).
Schonhoff placed first in the high jump (5 feet, 7 inches) and sixth in the long jump (16-00.75). Schonhoff is currently ranked No. 1 in Class AA in the high jump.
As a team, Bozeman placed fifth with 66 points. Freshman Hadley Brown ran a personal best 2:24.32 to take third in the 800 meters, while fellow freshman Mia Edwards placed eighth (2:29.37). Sophomore Serena Sproles also finished seventh in the 1,600 meters in a personal best 5:30.93.
Junior Luci McCormick took second in the 3,200 meters with a new personal best (11:30.86), while sophomore Nomi Friedman finished seventh with her fastest time this season (11:49.57).
Senior Jenavieve Lynch took second in discus (111-7) and third in shot put (36-10.75). She’s currently ranked No. 2 in discus and No. 3 in shot put in Class AA this season.
Rounding out Bozeman’s showing at the Optimist Invite was junior Clara Fox, who took second in javelin with a new personal best throw of 124-9. That moved Fox up to No. 2 in Class AA.
Gallatin track and field also had a successful day, highlighted by sophomore Tesse Kamps’ first-place finish in the shot put. Kamps threw a personal best 39-9.75 and is ranked No. 1 in Class AA in the event.
Kamps also finished fourth in discus (108-8) and is ranked No. 3 in Class AA.
As a team, Gallatin placed ninth with 39 points. Freshman Claire Rutherford finished fifth in the 1,600 meters (5:21.65) and fourth in the 3,200 meters (11:44.13) — both new personal best times. Rutherford is currently ranked No. 5 (1,600) and No. 6 (3,200) in Class AA this season.
Junior Olivia Collins set a new personal best in the 400 meters with a time of 1:01.98, finishing in third. Collins moved up to No. 7 in Class AA with that time.
Senior Whitney Schlender placed fourth in the high jump with a season best mark of 5-3.
Sophomore Auna Flohr also finished seventh in the 800 meters in a personal best 2:29.25, while senior Lily Macfarlane finished eighth in the 1,600 meters in a season best 5:32.20. Senior Penny Macfarlane also placed eighth in the 3,200 meters in a personal best 11:50.19.
Bozeman and Gallatin will next compete at the Skor-DeKam Invitational Saturday in Helena.