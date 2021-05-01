Bozeman’s boys split a pair of matches on Saturday, beating Kalispell Flathead 5-3 and losing 6-2 to Kalispell Glacier. Bozeman’s girls beat Glacier 6-2 and tied Flathead 4-4.
The Hawks girls went undefeated in singles play against Glacier, as Maicy McCarty, Hailey Buss, Bella Raecke and Tavin Stacy all won. The team added doubles wins from Ashley Bos and Laine Banziger at No. 1 and Frida Kelly and Emeline Smith at No. 4.
In the girls’ tie against Flathead, McCarty, Buss and Raecke all picked up singles wins. Bos and Banziger won again at No. 1 doubles.
On the boys side, Luke Raynovich, Owen Sanford and Nate Brooks won in singles action. Brooks overcame losing the first set in a tiebreaker to eventually win 6-7(5), 7-5, 1-0(6). In doubles play, TJ Ward and Joe Monson won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(8) at No. 1 doubles, and Henry Riendeau teamed up with Gabe Vicens to win 6-0, 7-5 at No. 3.
The boys’ two wins against Glacier came from Raynovich and Sanford in their singles matches. Raynovich won 6-4, 6-2 while Sanford won 6-0, 6-3.
