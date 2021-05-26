The last time Bozeman didn't win at least a share of the Class AA championship was 2011.
In the years since then, the Hawks have been the outright champion seven times, tied for the title once (with Billings Senior in 2018) and lost a full season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, Bozeman will take two singles players — Meg McCarty and Hailey Buss — and one doubles team — made up of Maicy McCarty and Laine Banziger — into the state tournament, which begins Thursday in Great Falls.
That collection of talent gives Hawks head coach Clayton Harris optimism that another state title could be possible.
“Having representation in three different areas, two singles players and one doubles team, really increases our opportunity to perform well as a team throughout the tournament,” he said.
Meg McCarty, a sophomore, completed a dominant run through the regular season and divisional tournament last week. She has yet to lose a single game this season. She will open the state tournament against Belgrade’s Maliah Beauchaine.
Buss, a junior, placed fourth in the divisional singles tournament. She will open the state tournament against Belgrade’s Bella Anderson. By being on the same side of the bracket, Buss and McCarty could meet in the semifinals if they both win their first two matches.
Maicy McCarty and Banziger, a senior and freshman, respectively, won the divisional doubles title. Their run to a state doubles title begins against Kalispell Flathead’s Bridget Crowley and Patricia Hinchey.
On the boys side, Bozeman is sending junior Blake Phillippi for the singles tournament and the doubles pairing of Josh Angell and Luke Raynovich, both juniors.
Phillippi placed second at the divisional and will open the state tournament against Great Falls CMR’s Carson Rich. Angell and Raynovich lost the divisional title in two sets to Gallatin’s pairing of Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff. Their first match at state is against Billings Skyview’s Tyler Pearson and Ridge Wohler.
“All of the kids have proven that they have earned the opportunity to be in the tournament,” Harris said. “I think if our boys play with focus and play with determination, they can really make some headway through the bracket.”
