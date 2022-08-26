Bozeman’s season-opening game against Belgrade was delayed quite a bit Thursday.
A rain and lightning storm during the preceding boys match interrupted that contest for about an hour and a half, so the girls didn’t take the field until almost 8 p.m.
After dealing with the uncertainty regarding whether they would get to play at all, the Hawks wasted little time once they and the Panthers were given the go-ahead.
Hawks senior Ursula Vlases scored 17 seconds into the game off a pass from junior Lauren Barckholtz, setting the tone for what would become a 6-0 win at Bozeman High School.
“I don’t think it was a setback at all,” Vlases said of the rain. “We were all super excited to play. We really came together as a team and got super hyped together.”
Bozeman quickly tacked on two more goals to lead 3-0 before 10 minutes had elapsed. Senior Eliza Smith scored unassisted in the sixth minute, and Vlases found sophomore Macey Primrose for a goal in the eighth minute.
“It’s our season goal to start strong right off the bat,” Vlases said. “It puts us on the front foot from the beginning, it boosts team morale and that’s what we’re looking for for the whole game. We want to start together as a team and finish it as a team.”
The Hawks graduated 11 players from last year’s group, making it a priority to find new playmakers all over the field. Vlases and head coach Erika Cannon said it has been a smooth process so far. And at least for the first game, everything went according to plan.
“I thought there was a lot of movement off the ball, really good touch on the ball, creating lots of fun, dynamic plays,” Cannon said. “I was proud of how we came out really early, got started with some quick goals and definitely just played really well.”
Bozeman senior Ellison Merkel scored in the 20th minute following a pass from sophomore Lucy Al-Chokhachy. Vlases later assisted on an Al-Chokhachy goal in the 37th minute, giving the Hawks a 5-0 lead at halftime.
Al-Chokhachy struck again in the 59th minute unassisted to complete the scoring.
In the 61st minute, Belgrade had its best scoring chance as senior Maggie Lappe weaved through the box and shot toward Bozeman’s Karly Jordan in goal. The ball went high, hitting off the crossbar and coming straight down in front of the goal line but never crossed it. Jordan rescued it to keep the shutout intact.
The Hawks managed to keep heavy pressure on Panthers sophomore goalkeeper Laryssa Matter deep into the game. Part of that was due to sophomore Maya Bossenbrook’s many drives down the left side of the field, where she’d launch a ball into the box for awaiting teammates.
“She didn’t get a goal, but, man, she was close and she was creating a bunch of stuff and that was really cool to see,” Cannon said.
Cannon also praised the team’s defensive back line for its steadiness through the game.
“(Belgrade) had some speedy players,” she said. “Not a lot of pressure, but it’s hard when you’re sending a lot of people forward and then all of a sudden there’s a counterattack, so I think they did well with dealing with that.”
Cannon hopes the 1-0 start to the year provides an emotional lift that can carry over into the team’s next game at 7 p.m. Saturday at home against the defending state champions from Billings West.
“We’ve got to be ready to go there,” she said. “We definitely have some preparation to do for that.”
