Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman’s season-opening game against Belgrade was delayed quite a bit Thursday.

A rain and lightning storm during the preceding boys match interrupted that contest for about an hour and a half, so the girls didn’t take the field until almost 8 p.m.

After dealing with the uncertainty regarding whether they would get to play at all, the Hawks wasted little time once they and the Panthers were given the go-ahead.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you