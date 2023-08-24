Let the news come to you

Erika Cannon figured her team would be tested early in the season. A stretch against Billings West, Billings Skyview and Gallatin — the three other top teams in the Eastern AA last year — is not the easiest start to a schedule.

Bozeman High indeed faced an early challenge, going down a goal against the Golden Bears on Thursday in the season opener, but the Hawks left themselves enough time to come back.

Thanks in part to two goals from Maya Bossenbrook, the Hawks came away 3-1 winners against West at Bozeman High.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

