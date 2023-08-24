Erika Cannon figured her team would be tested early in the season. A stretch against Billings West, Billings Skyview and Gallatin — the three other top teams in the Eastern AA last year — is not the easiest start to a schedule.
Bozeman High indeed faced an early challenge, going down a goal against the Golden Bears on Thursday in the season opener, but the Hawks left themselves enough time to come back.
Thanks in part to two goals from Maya Bossenbrook, the Hawks came away 3-1 winners against West at Bozeman High.
“We were a little nervous nervous, I guess, coming in,” Bossenbrook said, “but I think our team atmosphere this year is great and we have the right attitude so we’re ready to go crush it the next two games.”
Bozeman’s next chance to prove itself comes at 2 p.m. Saturday at Skyview. Until then, the Hawks can revel in their win over West, a box that went unchecked in 2022 as the Bears won the first meeting and the teams tied the second.
“I think we all know we can beat all of these challengers,” senior defender Grace Thum said. “I think we’re all really excited to keep going.”
The Hawks certainly have some motivation on their side. After West’s Reagan Soucy scored in the 20th minute, Bossenbrook found the equalizer 12 minutes later, sending the game into halftime tied 1-1.
Two more unanswered goals followed in the second half — Bossenbrook’s second in the 51st minute and an insurance goal from Lucy Al-Chokhachy in the 59th. Macey Primrose assisted on both of Bossenbrook’s scores.
“It feels good to beat West. They’ve always been a great team,” said Cannonm the Hawks' head coach. “We’ve always had trouble with them, so I think it was nice to get that under our belt and come back and also to have to come back from a goal down. I think that was a really great response by the team. They showed some good patience and trust that we can put more in than the other team.”
Bozeman would have had even more goals — or wouldn’t have had to come back at all — if some of the team’s early scoring chances were more successful.
At least two shots from Bozeman hit the frame of the goal in the first half, and several other offerings were saved or shot just wide or a little high.
Even if those early chances weren’t fulfilled, the Hawks recognized they were creating strong pressure.
“We just had the mindset of we were getting shots on goal so we just had to put them in the back of the net,” Bossenbrook said.
That’s what made West’s goal against the run of play such a surprise.
“I think after that first goal, we kind of knew our defense just had an unlucky break,” Thum said, “and that our offense was going to carry us through that.”
That proved to be the case. Bozeman’s attack found more opportunities to surge, while West’s was kept contained. The Bears managed just three other shots on goal. Bozeman’s Karly Jordan finished with three saves.
The Hawks aren’t even through the first three challenging games of their schedule yet, to say nothing of the whole season, but the optimism around the team is understandably high. And the group’s goals are lofty to match.
“We have a goal of a state championship, and that’s kind of in our sights,” Bossenbrook said. “We’re working toward that as hard as we can.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.