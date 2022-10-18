Once again, Bozeman found itself with another corner kick in the 67th minute thanks to near-relentless pressure on the Great Falls backline.
The Hawks played it short to senior midfielder Ursula Vlases, who passed back out wide to junior midfielder Inga Trebesch for a cross into the box. Trebesch’s cross was deflected by Great Falls junior goalkeeper Isabella Pachek’s outstretched hand back into heavy traffic.
Several Hawks could have slotted it into the back of the net, but it was sophomore forward Maya Bossenbrook who took advantage, clinching her hat trick against the Bison.
“It felt really cool,” Bossenbrook said of her three-goal performance. “The team atmosphere and working together to get all the goals was just really cool, because I only have to finish them. So it starts with the whole team.”
Eastern AA No. 3 seed Bozeman (10-4-1) relied on that collective effort to secure a 3-0 win over No. 6 seed Great Falls (3-9-1) in the first round of the Class AA girls soccer playoffs Tuesday night. The Hawks advance to play the Western AA No. 2 seed Helena on Saturday.
This marked the third meeting between Bozeman and Great Falls this season, with the Hawks winning both matches by a combined 9-0 margin. That meant this was a match “we’re supposed to win,” Bozeman head coach Erika Cannon said, and one the Hawks couldn’t overlook.
Early on, Bozeman had no trouble creating chances offensively, with a shot off the crossbar in the fifth minute and near misses from Bossenbrook and sophomore midfielder Lauren Barckholtz.
Junior forward Macey Primrose consistently found herself around the ball as well. In the 14th minute, she won back possession and dribbled toward Great Falls’ endline. She then slotted a cross toward the face of goal and Bossenbrook redirected it into the back of the net.
That was the lone goal for the Hawks in the first half, though, as Bozeman held a somewhat surprising 1-0 advantage at halftime.
“I think it’s just one of those situations where sometimes it’s just not your day for a little while,” Cannon said. “I think we were trying to force it a bit. And (we had) some things that we needed to adjust.
“I thought we did a good job of adjusting there in the second half and just kind of getting our head back in the game and knocking the ball around, creating more quality opportunities.”
Bossenbrook said the Hawks were “pumped up” coming out of halftime. Great Falls looked re-energized as well, with the Bison winning a free kick in the 46th minute. But sophomore defender Aubrey Bretz’s cross was cleared away, setting up a Bozeman transition opportunity.
The Hawks quickly got back on offense, sending the ball down to sophomore midfielder Hadley Brown. After dribbling into the box, Brown passed to Bossenbrook, who scored her second goal of the day on a turnaround shot.
“I feel like getting it wide and driving the line towards the front post and just slotting it back was working really well for us (offensively),” Bossenbrook said. “We finished it a couple times doing that.”
Cannon said it was nice to see Bossenbrook “get in the mix” with her hat trick and being advantageous in the box.
“She did a great job of getting into dangerous positions and putting it in the back of the net for us,” Cannon said.
Behind Bossenbrook’s hat trick and the Hawks staying “more connected” in the midfield, Cannon said, Bozeman comfortably advanced to the next round of the playoffs. Cannon said the upcoming matchup with Helena (9-4-1 this season) will be “a different game,” especially with the Bengals being one of the stronger teams in Western AA.
She added that it will also help that Bozeman played Helena last season — a 1-0 loss to the Bengals in the Class AA quarterfinals.
“Helena will be a tough opponent, but we’re excited to play them and I think we have a good chance if we play like we can,” Cannon said. “I think we’re going to do really well.”
