Bozeman’s girls and Gallatin’s boys placed third on Saturday at Butte’s Montana Classic meet at the Butte YMCA. Bozeman’s boys tied for fourth, and Gallatin’s girls placed sixth.

For the Hawks girls team, Corina Amundson was fourth in the 200 yard individual medley (2 minutes, 41.89 seconds). In the 200 freestyle, Alexis Hubbard took third (2:11.11) and Hazel Irvine was eighth (2:22.94). Analise Belasco was second in the 500 freestyle (6:09.26) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:18.08).

Peyton Summerhill was fourth in the 500 freestyle (6:17.53). In the 100 freestyle, Brynn King was fourth (59.62), Mallory Handelin took 10th (1:03.62) and Irvine was 14th (1:06.06). The 200 freestyle relay team of Handelin, Amundson, Summerhill and Irvine took fifth place (1:57.97).


