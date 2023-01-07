Bozeman’s girls and Gallatin’s boys placed third on Saturday at Butte’s Montana Classic meet at the Butte YMCA. Bozeman’s boys tied for fourth, and Gallatin’s girls placed sixth.
For the Hawks girls team, Corina Amundson was fourth in the 200 yard individual medley (2 minutes, 41.89 seconds). In the 200 freestyle, Alexis Hubbard took third (2:11.11) and Hazel Irvine was eighth (2:22.94). Analise Belasco was second in the 500 freestyle (6:09.26) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:18.08).
Peyton Summerhill was fourth in the 500 freestyle (6:17.53). In the 100 freestyle, Brynn King was fourth (59.62), Mallory Handelin took 10th (1:03.62) and Irvine was 14th (1:06.06). The 200 freestyle relay team of Handelin, Amundson, Summerhill and Irvine took fifth place (1:57.97).
On the Gallatin girls team, Kamiah Leach was fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:11.74) and third in the 500 freestyle (6:11.53). Victoria Bender was ninth in the 200 freestyle (2:25.58) and seventh in the 500 freestyle (6:43.67). In the 200 IM, Elina Maganito was third (2:25.97). She also took fifth in the 100 freestyle (59.83). The 200 freestyle relay team of Leach, Maganito, Bender and Mal Gregory took third (1:54.72).
For the Raptors boys team, Paul Nave was second in the 200 IM (2:15.06) and 11th in the 50 freestyle (25.77). Alex Clapper took seventh in the 200 IM (2:27.21) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (54.73). Aidan Cardwell was 13th in the 200 IM (3:06.55), Ardasher Usmonov was sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:12.11) and Ian Dyk was 13th in the 100 freestyle (58.56). Aaron Bergman placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.13).
On the Hawks boys team, B Boyer took third in the 200 IM (2:15.13) and seventh in the 50 freestyle (25.27). In the 100 butterfly, Ben Langen was fourth (1:08.70), Parks Inlow was seventh (1:17.54), Elias Jacobsen was eighth (1:17.95) and Cyrus Geddes was ninth (1:29.60). Ajax Geddes placed sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:07.53) and ninth in the 100 freestyle (57.82). Gavin Brokaw was 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:22.12). The 400 freestyle relay team of Langen, Inlow, Ajax Geddes and Boyer placed third (3:47.40).
