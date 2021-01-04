On Dec. 7, the first day of practice, Gallatin head coach Nate Laslovich had a clear message for his team.
He understood the potential challenges the program faced this season. But he believed a positive attitude would be at the forefront of the Raptors’ success.
“Coaches, wrestlers, managers, I don’t care who you are. If you’re involved with this team, be a builder,” Laslovich recalled saying that day. “Don’t be somebody who’s going to break people down and tell them what they can’t do or how hard this is. Look at the positives. Be very grateful that we’re able to actually have a season.”
The coronavirus pandemic delayed the start of wrestling practices until December and the start of competition until January. Gallatin and Bozeman are both scheduled to begin their seasons Friday. The teams plan to compete in 14 duals in the regular season.
Both Laslovich and Hawks head coach Sean Dellwo are excited for the season and are confident they can handle any health protocols necessary.
Both pointed out wrestlers already dealt with safety precautions in the past. They already interacted in pods to ease contact tracing because they’d only practice with people in similar weight classes.
While Laslovich has been more intentional about splitting the team up between the wrestling room and the weight room, that’s something he said he already used to do anyway when he coached the Hawks.
“With all the talk of the potential of not having a season and then having a season,” Dellwo said, “and then not having a season then having a season, that was worrying me for these kids. A lot of these kids, that’s what they look forward to. They want to wrestle.”
In previous years, teams often had about 12 practices before their first competitions. Delays this season bumped that number up to more than 20. Dellwo worried wrestlers wouldn’t put as much effort into practice without a competition to anticipate in the short term.
Instead, the opposite happened. And the extra practice time has allowed the team to focus more on fundamentals in the preseason.
“I have been pleasantly surprised,” Dellwo said. “These guys have been working their tails off. They’re digging in right now getting ready to wrestle. They’re excited about (Friday).”
Dellwo was an assistant at Bozeman from 2005-14. He then was Belgrade’s head coach the past six years. Before this school year, he became a math teacher at Bozeman. With Laslovich moving to teach and coach at Gallatin, Dellwo became the Hawks’ head coach.
The move, Dellwo said, was all about his teaching career. And he hasn’t changed his approach to coaching.
“Once you get into the wrestling room,” Dellwo said, “you’re coaching kids, trying to prepare kids for life through the sport of wrestling. That doesn’t change.”
The Hawks return sophomore Avery Allen, who won a 132-pound Class AA championship last year, as well as Jack Montoya and Camren Spencer. With the opening of Gallatin and graduation of four-time state champ Leif Schroeder, the team is a bit different than recent years.
“We’re looking forward to a solid season this year,” Dellwo said. “It’s going to be a regrowth type of year. We’re going to rebuild. ... It’s going to be a little work, but that’s why we sign up for this.”
Laslovich, meanwhile, was a little disappointed when the Raptors began practice with only 28 wrestlers. Then someone reminded him there are no seniors at the school and a mental light bulb clicked on.
In the past several weeks, Gallatin has added more than a dozen wrestlers, too, so Laslovich is even more encouraged.
The Raptors’ lineup features Felix Peterson, Sam Crawford and Kameron Amende who all wrestled at state last year for the Hawks. They also have lots of wrestlers without much experience. Laslovich compared coaching the team to teaching since he has to differentiate his instructions based on the person’s expertise.
“You have this group of kids that have never been on a mat and this group of kids that is pretty experienced,” Laslovich said. “You have to give them all what they need. For me, nothing has changed that way. It feels exactly the same.”
With the introduction of a state tournament for girls wrestling this year, Gallatin has seven girls on its team. Bozeman didn’t have any as of the start of January, but Dellwo said the team is looking to add some.
Lilly Schultz is the only Raptors girls team member with previous wrestling experience. She was on the Hawks’ divisional team a year ago.
Both Laslovich and Dellwo were happy with the Montana High School Association’s decision since it will likely incentivize more girls to join the sport. Laslovich said two team managers saw more girls participating and then asked him if they could give it a shot.
“It’s awesome,” Laslovich said, “and it’s going to build.”
