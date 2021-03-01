Gregor Schmidt is disappointed. The Bozeman senior wishes the wrestling season was longer. He feels his team is performing the best it has all year, and he wants to enjoy that a little bit more. But he knows his high school career will be over soon.
“It all comes down to this really,” Schmidt said, “and I’m excited to give it my all.”
Felix Peterson reflected back on the beginning of Gallatin’s season when he thought about his team’s first year at the Class AA tournament.
The Raptors, Peterson said, began a couple months ago believing they had nothing to lose. Because of that, Peterson thinks his team’s mentality this week should be simple.
“Give it all you have,” he said.
The Class AA tournament will begin Friday and end Saturday in Kalispell. Gallatin and Bozeman will bring several standout wrestlers.
“We’ve just got to give it our best,” Schmidt said. “It’s about wrestling your best match.”
Gallatin's Felix Peterson pins Bozeman's Caleb Hedges' face to the mat in a 152-pound match Feb. 23 at Gallatin High.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
For the Hawks, that includes Avery Allen, who is the East’s No. 1 seed at 145 pounds and won a state championship last season as a freshman. Allen and other Hawks wrestlers missed the end of the regular season, which was Bozeman’s crosstown dual at Gallatin, due to quarantining.
The Hawks’ season has been challenging as they’ve dealt with quarantines and had to cancel multiple duals due to COVID-19. Bozeman head coach Sean Dellwo called that “brutal.”
Nonetheless, he said the Hawks have shown toughness and are peaking at the right point of the season.
“It’s been a trying season, but you know what? I’m proud of these guys,” Dellwo said. “They have shown a ton of resilience, and we have a good foundation to build on moving forward.”
Bozeman's Jack Montoya tries to pin Belgrade's Blake Eatman during a 120-pound match earlier this season at Bozeman High.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Though they are in their first season as a program and don’t have seniors, the Raptors have shown potential this year. This included two dual wins over rival Bozeman.
Peterson said this was possible in part because of “a good community” Gallatin has on its team.
“We help each other grow,” he said. “I think we’re one of the hardest-working teams, and it shows. At the beginning of the year, we didn’t start off too great, and now where we are, we’ve shown tons of improvement.”
Gallatin's Isaiah Christensen takes on Bozeman's Christian Steele in a 103-pound match Jan. 28 at Bozeman High.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
After the Raptors defeated the Hawks last week, Gallatin head coach Nate Laslovich, who was Bozeman’s head coach before this season, was still pointing out the ways his program could improve before state. Specifically, the Raptors can make technical tweaks that will allow them to have a better chance at winning.
“I think we’re tough,” Laslovich said. “We’re going to go battle. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Bozeman's Dawkin Schmidt wrestles Gallatin's Sam Crawford, right, in a 126-pound match Feb. 23 at Gallatin High.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Gallatin’s Sam Crawford (126 pounds), Oakley Woody (285) and Isaiah Christensen (103) will be the highest-seeded wrestlers from their team, all at No. 4 from the East in their individual brackets.
Laslovich doesn’t intend to alter how his team approaches competition going into the state tournament.
“It’s just a process. Just keep wrestling and keep working hard,” Laslovich said. “Just do as well as you can.”
Gallatin's Oakley Woody takes on Belgrade's Raiden Kline in a 285-pound match earlier this season at Gallatin High.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Dellwo noted his team has improved throughout the season.
He believes how the Hawks wrestled against Gallatin last week compared to earlier in the season was proof. With “a lot of good matches,” he added the Hawks seemed more ready than their previous matchup.
This was encouraging for him heading into state.
“We’re not going to do anything new. We’re just going to keep working,” Dellwo said. “And that’s going to be our mindset going in.”
