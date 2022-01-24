Bozeman went 3-1 at the Montana AA Duals on Saturday, picking up wins against Missoula Sentinel (54-20), Helena Capital (42-36) and Helena High (60-18) after an opening loss to Kalispell Flathead (59-12).
Bozeman’s Avery Allen went undefeated for the day, winning four times by fall. None of his matches lasted longer than 1:25. Jack Montoya and Elijah Carroll also won three times by fall.
Eric Hamburg and Gavin Millard each recorded two pins. Christian Steele, Eli Frisino, Hudson Wiens, Danny Cloward, Dawkin Schmidt and Pi Taylor each had one win by fall during the tournament.
Gallatin went 2-2 during the same event, earning wins against Helena (54-15) and Sentinel (46-27), while suffering losses to Butte (54-21) and Great Falls CMR (40-30).
Kameron Amende earned three wins, once each by fall, decision and major decision. Felix Peterson and Isaiah Christiansen each went 3-1 with three pins. Talan Trettin went 3-1 as well, winning twice by fall and once by decision.
Cooper McGovern had two wins, once by fall and once by decision. Landry Cooley and Tyler Conrad each earned two pins. Dean Christie had two wins, and Bode Naffzinger and Oakley Woodey each won once by fall.
Elsewhere, at the Fergus Girls Invite, Bozeman’s Matteah Jones placed fourth at 205 pounds, winning twice by fall and going 2-2 overall. Lauren Steele went 1-2 at 103 pounds, winning by fall over Shyann Hillier of Gallatin. Kaitlyn Thorn went 2-2, winning by fall and decision. The fall came against Gallatin’s Trinity Brackett in 5:07.
For Gallatin, Lily Schultz placed third at 126 pounds, winning four matches by fall after losing her opener. Peyton Johnson, Anne Baldwin and Ashlyn Cataldo each earned one win. Brackett and Hillier each went 0-2.
