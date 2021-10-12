Bozeman, Gallatin volleyball teams to host mental health, breast cancer fundraisers Thursday By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Oct 12, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Gallatin’s Ryann Eddins hits the ball past Bozeman’s Jenavieve Lynch and Avery Burkhart on Tuesday at Gallatin High. (Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America) Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two local high school volleyball teams will host fundraisers during their respective matches on Thursday to promote awareness of mental health services and provide assistance for breast cancer patients.At Bozeman High, the Hawks will put proceeds of their fundraiser toward The Help Center, which offers suicide, sexual assault and other crisis counseling services in Gallatin County and a dozen surrounding counties.Bozeman volleyball players will also participate in The Help Center’s Run For Your Life on Oct. 30. The program raised $2,500 last year. Donations to The Help Center can also be made HERE. Bozeman (16-3, 6-3 Eastern AA) will host undefeated Great Falls CMR at 7 p.m. The Help Center’s communications and development coordinator Mandy St. Aubyn will be at the game to offer more information to the crowd. At Gallatin High at 7 p.m. Thursday, both the Raptors (11-8, 5-4) and the visiting Great Falls Bison will be wearing pink jerseys to show support for the Pack the Place in Pink organization. Vicki Heebner Carle, the former longtime Billings Skyview volleyball coach and a Montana State women’s basketball Hall of Famer, is a breast cancer survivor and founded the non-profit in 2007.The event at Gallatin will offer fans an opportunity to donate to the organization outright or bid on a number of raffle baskets or silent auction items provided by both of the teams. All proceeds will go toward Pack the Place in Pink’s efforts to provide financial relief to breast cancer patients and their families in Montana.Heebner Carle will be present, along with other special guests.Donations to Pack the Place in Pink can also be made HERE. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Volleyball Team Finance Sport Economics Volleyball Fundraiser Mental Health The Help Center Cancer Patient Great Falls Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets