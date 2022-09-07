The volleyball teams at both Bozeman and Gallatin have started their seasons in promising fashion — with a pair of road wins against Missoula schools and four wins at a AA invitational last week in Butte.
All victories for both teams so far have been in straight sets (though the matches in Butte were best two-of-three).
The Hawks and Raptors both begin Eastern AA play this week, with Bozeman at Belgrade at 7 p.m. Thursday and Gallatin at Billings West at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, both teams play at home against the opposite teams at 2 p.m.
Bozeman’s fast start to the season can be chalked up to, at least in part, the familiarity among so many returning players.
“They’re goofy, lovely girls who all seem to like each other,” Hawks head coach Jeni Anderson said.
With five seniors on the roster, and with the addition of a few newcomers who played in spurts last year, the chemistry has been easy to come by.
“Everyone’s goal is state, especially with our seniors because it’s our last year for it,” setter Clara Fox said. “I know a lot of girls want that. I think all the seniors are prepared for a really exciting, fun, tough season.”
The aspirations are similarly high at Gallatin, where there is just one senior — outside hitter Jaeli Jenkins — and, compared to Bozeman, not the same amount of experience playing together.
But a 6-0 start can’t be overlooked. It’s been achieved, again in part, by the players coming together very quickly.
“This group hasn’t all played together really ever,” Raptors head coach Erika Gustavsen said. “Jaeli came in near the end of the summer, so she didn’t do any summer stuff with us.”
Jenkins, a transfer from Class C Shields Valley, and junior Karsen Breeding, a transfer from Jackson, Wyoming, have already made an impact on their new team.
“They definitely brought composure,” sophomore middle blocker Cadence Lundgren said. “I feel like they’re the ones who hold our team together. They’re the glue, and they really help with communication on the court.”
Considering also that sophomore Taylor Speake is a former hitter now playing libero and that Gustavsen is in her first year coaching this group, there is a lot of newness to work around. But so far, it’s been quite smooth.
“We have a good connection. We know where we’re supposed to be,” Speake said. “We’re very good at knowing where we are and what our role is.”
Speake also spoke highly of the contributions from Jenkins and Breeding so far.
“I don’t think we would be at this level, 6-0, without them,” she said.
Lundgren said the team’s energy has improved compared to this time last year, and while Gustavsen can’t compare directly, she sees a healthy mindset so far in being able to move on from mistakes quickly. It is a valuable part of the game that is always in development, she said.
“We’ve seen some really big jumps with that,” Gustavsen said, “but that’s something we’re still working on — that next-ball mentality.”
Anderson has identified a grittiness and a “tenacity” among her Bozeman players, which is promising to see this early in the year.
“That’s really exciting, and we can focus on the actual skills instead of having to focus on creating that culture of grit,” she said.
Anderson also finds joy in seeing different groups on the court execute their goals, whether that’s Carissa Stratman and Bria Isley putting balls down at the net or Sofia Kimmel, Morgan Kimmel or Otylia Clements doing some “really cool stuff” on defense in the back row.
The expectation is for the Hawks to make a return trip to the state tournament, and Anderson said it’s clear the players are taking that goal seriously.
“I think these girls are really focused on the long-term vision of what we want this season to look like,” she said.
Getting to state, of course, would require strong play at the divisional and in the regular season before then. Both Bozeman and Gallatin want to position themselves well during Eastern AA competition.
“Going into these conference games, we’re really setting a high standard and we’re trying to meet that standard,” Lundgren said.
Making it to state is a long-term goal, and it is still early in the season, but the vision of getting there is clear for both teams.
“We try to focus on our state goal every day, but we try to realize the small steps in between,” Bozeman’s Stratman said. “Every practice is a small step and every game is a small step.”
