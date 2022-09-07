Let the news come to you

The volleyball teams at both Bozeman and Gallatin have started their seasons in promising fashion — with a pair of road wins against Missoula schools and four wins at a AA invitational last week in Butte.

All victories for both teams so far have been in straight sets (though the matches in Butte were best two-of-three).

The Hawks and Raptors both begin Eastern AA play this week, with Bozeman at Belgrade at 7 p.m. Thursday and Gallatin at Billings West at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, both teams play at home against the opposite teams at 2 p.m.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

