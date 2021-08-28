top story Bozeman, Gallatin volleyball teams both aiming high in 2021 By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Aug 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Bozeman’s Clara Fox pulls back for a serve to Billings West last season on Oct. 8 at Bozeman High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Gallatin’s Miya Ross (6) and Makyah Albrecht celebrate after a point during a match last season at Billings Skyview on Sept. 11. MIKE CLARK / 406mtsports.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Entering the 2021 season, Bozeman and Gallatin are carrying similarly lofty expectations.The Hawks finished around .500 last year and saw the season end against eventual champion Helena Capital in the state quarterfinals. They are looking to prove they are capable of much more.“I think this year they know what they want with more clarity, and that’s a huge strength,” Bozeman head coach Jeni Anderson said. “I think they understand more than ever how they’re in this together.” The Raptors finished at .500 last year, won both matchups with Bozeman after losing the first two sets each time and earned the fourth seed in the conference. They lost their home playoff match that would have sent them to the state tournament, but Gallatin’s players recognized how far a dedication to the fundamentals could take them.Gallatin head coach Ashley Obstar remembers well the conversation about goals heading into the team’s first season. Some players hoped to win one or two matches. This year, that discussion included talk of making it deep into the state tournament.“As for how the girls handle that expectation on themselves and other people putting that expectation on them, that is really the big question, and I don’t think we’re going to know that until we play our first match,” Obstar said. “That will be the real eye-opener as far as ‘How do you handle the pressure of this year when you had no pressure last year?’”The Hawks will rely on junior setter Clara Fox to facilitate their offense. She was an all-Eastern AA honorable mention pick last year. Around her as offensive options, she’ll have senior outside hitter Jenavieve Lynch, junior outside hitter Carissa Stratman and sophomore middle blocker Bria Isley, among others.Anderson, though, stressed she aims to have a “versatile” team with players that can be positioned anywhere and succeed.“They’re rising to the challenge. It’s a really creative group of girls in general. They have a lot of athletic talent as well as tenacity,” Anderson said. “A lot of them are going to play lots of different positions, and they’re going to need to be prepared to do that.”While she recognizes her team’s tenacity, she wants that trait to be more ever present — a goal that stems from some of last season’s matches.“One set we would just be dominant, and the next set it was like it wasn’t us anymore,” Anderson said. “We’re really striving for consistency with our intensity this year.”If that focus pays off, the Hawks will have more of a chance to advance past the state quarterfinals.“The ultimate goal is the state championship,” Anderson said. “That’s certainly what we will work every day in practice toward.”Gallatin’s increased confidence is a byproduct of finding some measure of success last year when little was expected.The Raptors roster includes seven returning seniors and sophomore setter Addie Swanson, who Obstar praised for her cool demeanor at all times. She was named to the all-conference second team.“We didn’t really know how she would handle the pressure and that big of a role, and she really surprised everyone,” Obstar said. “She had no fear being the only freshman on a team of juniors.” Among that group of returners are outside hitters Molly O’Connor, a first-team all-state pick, Ryan Eddins, Makyah Albrecht and Miya Ross.The team’s lone freshman is 6-foot-2 Cadence Lundgren. She’ll serve as the team’s middle blocker — another offensive threat and also a taller presence at the net than the team had at any point last season.“She is one of the most athletic athletes that I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with,” Obstar said. “She’s not only incredibly tall and athletic, but she’s also so coachable. She worked her butt off during tryouts to earn her spot.”Lundgren’s mother, Shannon Lundgren (Kemper), played volleyball for Bozeman and Montana State in the 1990s.Obstar said the Raptors had very little varsity experience a year ago. Following a full season, and with the addition of Lundgren, the coach expects a more adventurous offense.“Last year we really had to make the best of what we had, and our girls did great,” Obstar said. “But this year we do have more options as far as what our offense is going to look like and that first line of defense.”Still, Obstar said the team found early success last year because of a dedication to fundamentals — a core tenet for teams that want to be competitive with nobody taller than 5-10. That’s how the Raptors came to be known for aggressive serving, relentless defense and crafty tips at the net. Even if Gallatin can branch out a bit in its strategy in 2021, fundamentals will remain the biggest priority.“We believe if we can make those flawless,” Obstar said, “all the other stuff that we work on will be even better.”Hawks volleyball starts 2-0Bozeman started the season with a pair of road wins Saturday.The Hawks defeated Missoula Hellgate 25-12, 25-11, 25-20 and topped Missoula Sentinel 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22.Raptors volleyball falls to SentinelGallatin lost in five sets to Missoula Sentinel to open the season on Saturday.The Raptors won the second and fourth sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-23, respectively. Sentinel won the other sets 25-18, 25-19 and 15-8.Makyah Albrecht led the Raptors with 11 kills, and Ryann Eddins followed with 10. Molly O’Connor collected 17 digs, and Cadence Lundgren recorded five blocks.Results were not immediately available from a second match against Missoula Big Sky. 