BHS Volleyball v. CMR (copy)
Bozeman’s Clara Fox, left, and Avery Burkhart jump to block Great Falls CMR’s Ella Cochran on Oct. 14 at Bozeman High.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Optimism is high heading into the 2022 volleyball season at both in-town high schools.

At Bozeman, the Hawks have a large contingent of returning players who will look to build on last season’s third-most wins in Class AA — a year that ended sooner than they hoped in the state tournament’s consolation rounds.

And at Gallatin, the Raptors have a smaller group of valuable returners, a new head coach and a pair of transfers who are all working toward getting the third-year program into the state tournament for the first time.

gallatin vs billings west volleyball (copy)
Gallatin’s Addie Swanson sets the ball with pressure from Billings West’s Kourtney Grossman on Sept. 9 at Gallatin High School.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

