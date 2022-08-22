Optimism is high heading into the 2022 volleyball season at both in-town high schools.
At Bozeman, the Hawks have a large contingent of returning players who will look to build on last season’s third-most wins in Class AA — a year that ended sooner than they hoped in the state tournament’s consolation rounds.
And at Gallatin, the Raptors have a smaller group of valuable returners, a new head coach and a pair of transfers who are all working toward getting the third-year program into the state tournament for the first time.
This summer, the Hawks placed first in the varsity tournament at the 36-team Montana State camp. Head coach Jeni Anderson said that strong play was likely due in part to the players’ familiarity with each other. Every member of this year’s varsity team, save for one, played at this level during last season in some capacity.
“I don’t think enough can be said about team chemistry, and this team has it,” Anderson said. “I think the sky’s the limit for them because they work so well as a unit.”
Senior outside hitter Carissa Stratman was a second team All-State and first team All-Eastern AA selection a year ago. Senior setter Clara Fox (second team all-conference), senior middle/right side Avery Burkhart and junior outside hitter Bria Isley (both all-conference honorable mentions) are also back in the fold. Senior libero Otylia Clements and senior middle Kacelyn Kinney also add veteran experience to the roster.
“It’s really exciting to have so many returners,” Anderson said. “They are the epitome of Hawk culture. We have a couple of holes to fill and it’ll look a little different this year, but they’ve got a really good beat and a really good chemistry and I think it’ll come together beautifully.”
Sophomore defensive specialist Sofia Kimmel came with the team to the state tournament last year and played quite a bit. Junior Morgan Kimmel, her sister, was on varsity for several weeks at the start of the season because of Kinney’s broken wrist during tryouts. Her versatility allowed her to play various roles on the court, helping her earn a full-time spot on varsity this year.
Morgan Jones is a sophomore middle blocker who played on the sophomore team last year and is the only true newcomer.
Anderson said all players in the program, from freshmen through seniors, worked hard this summer at open gyms and weight lifting sessions.
“There was a lot of willingness to put in the work,” she said. “That’s hard to coach into someone, so it’s nice to see that it’s there.”
New Gallatin head coach Erika Gustavsen most recently led Bozeman’s girls basketball team to a state tournament appearance at the end of the 2020-21 season. She took a brief break from coaching after that but was intrigued enough by the talent on the Raptors volleyball roster to return to the profession. She replaces Ashley Obstar, the program’s first ever head coach, who resigned in November.
Under Obstar, Gallatin twice earned the fourth seed in the divisional tournament but was unable to advance to state. The Raptors will look to make that step under the direction of Gustavsen, who coached the Hawks to their only state title in 2015.
Gustavsen is just as excited about the players on Gallatin’s roster now as she was when she accepted the job in January.
“We have a lot of really talented young players,” she said. “I think the kids have really bought into our program and the changes our programs have made. We’ve gone to some team camps and had some open gyms and we’ve seen a lot of growth, kind of at all levels within our program just in a short three- or four-month time range. It makes us really excited for what the future is.”
Addie Swanson, though just a junior, is among Gallatin’s most experienced players. She’s played on varsity each of the past two years and was a second team all-conference pick a year ago.
“Addie has put in a lot of time. She definitely loves the game of volleyball,” Gustavsen said. “She’s going to have a lot of hitting options this year, and that’s exciting for a setter.”
Perhaps chief among those options will be 6-foot-3 sophomore Cadence Lundgren, who was named an all-conference honorable mention last season.
“I think she’s got a decent all-around skill set,” Gustavsen said, adding that Lundgren is more than simply a tall middle blocker. “She’s been working on that. She has a strong desire to get better and play at a high level.”
Fellow sophomore Taylor Speake was a talented hitter last season but recorded statistics all over the floor. She will transition into being the team’s libero this year.
“I’m really excited for her. She’s come a long way since last year, just athletically and skill-wise,” Gustavsen said. “She brings a lot of ball control and athleticism to that position.”
Juniors Avery Moen, a right side, Ashlyn Cataldo, a defensive specialist, and Hadley Holmquist, a middle blocker, all join the varsity this year after playing on JV as sophomores.
New to the program are outside hitters Karsen Breeding, a 6-foot junior transfer from Jackson, Wyoming, and Jaeli Jenkins, a 5-8 senior transfer from Class C Shields Valley.
“They’re both really athletic and versatile outsides for us,” Gustavsen said. “They’ve made a really positive impact on our team, and I think will definitely help take us to that next level.”
The top three winningest teams in the Class AA regular season in 2021 all came from the Eastern conference, with Bozeman being third on that list. Gustavsen expects the conference to be “very, very tough” once again.
But along with assistant coach Jade Schmidt, a former head coach at Belgrade, Gustavsen is optimistic that Gallatin’s program is on the upswing.
“I think it’s a really good tempo we’re setting in our practices,” she said. “We really believe we’ve got the talent to do good things and really compete. I believe we can get there.”
The season for both schools begins Saturday with the Raptors on the road at Missoula Hellgate and Missoula Sentinel. The Hawks also begin on the road at Missoula Big Sky and Hellgate.
