The Bozeman girls were unable to defend their 2019 Class AA championship because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Hawks are hoping to claim that top spot once again as a new season begins this weekend.
The school’s boys team will also look to improve on its fourth-place finish from two seasons ago, but the newly formed teams at Gallatin have entered the fray as challengers to Bozeman’s aspirations.
Both Gallatin and Bozeman begin their seasons on Friday, with the Raptors hosting Great Falls at 3 p.m. and the Hawks on the road at Billings Senior at 11 a.m.
Blaine Pederson, Bozeman’s head coach, said being back at practice with an actual season to prepare for has lifted his spirits and those of his athletes who are still around after the opening of the new high school.
“I’ve tried to not talk about our lost year very much,” he said. “We’ve kind of moved past that. We’re talking about now and saying, ‘Hey, isn’t this great?’ We’re really trying to cherish the moment we’re in right now.”
He has also made his expectations for the season quite clear.
“The first day of practice I laid out our goals for the year,” he said. “Every year our goal is to win a team state championship.”
The Hawks' returners have plenty of experience, so that goal might not be out of the question.
Bozeman will be represented in the distance events on the girls side by a pair of Montana State commits in Natalie McCormick and Riley Moore. For the boys, this year’s cross-country champion Stirling Marshall-Pryde, a Portland State commit, and Xander Danenhauer are sure to score points in the distance events.
Pederson expects Amelia Hartshorn (long hurdles, 400 meters, 800 meters) and Cooper Knarr (sprints) to also score well for the girls team. Hannah Schonhoff will likely compete in all three jumping events, and Autumn Jones will participate in throwing events.
For the boys, Carson Bain and Hayden Cook will compete in throwing events. Elijah Eckles, a Montana Tech football commit, will be pole vaulting.
Over at Gallatin, first-time head coach Chantel Jaeger is hoping to build the camaraderie among her team that made Bozeman so successful during her five seasons as an assistant there prior to this year.
Because most of her athletes came to the school after the split with Bozeman, Jaeger said she already has a rapport with some of the older ones. But the excitement for a new season at a new school has helped bridge the gap with those she doesn’t know as well yet.
“Because of COVID and our season being wiped last year and the fact that we don’t have any seniors this year at Gallatin High, there have been a lot of new faces,” Jaeger said, “but these kids are all so young and fresh and ready to go that even if I didn’t know them and they’re new this year, it’s been very easy to get to know them and work with this group of kids. They’re so excited for track and field.”
Highlighting her group during her first season as coach is junior Garret Coley, who tied for eighth in the high jump at state as a Bozeman freshman in 2019 and will again compete in that event along with possibly the hurdles, relays and javelin.
Sophomore Carson Steckelberg, the fifth-place finisher in the fall’s state cross-country meet, will likely lead the Raptors in some distance events.
Jaeger added that multi-sport athletes like sophomore Olivia Collins and junior Ryann Eddins will be consistent sources of points for the girls team.
Jaeger, who competed at Montana State from 2012-15 and holds the women’s school record for both indoor and outdoor 200 meters, is hopeful Gallatin can overcome its relative youth to assert itself as a presence in Class AA.
“I think if we can have a strong sense of a team, not just a bunch of kids out to run their events for track and field, and show up to a track meet and people know, ‘That’s Gallatin High School, that’s the new high school, that’s who we need to watch out for,’ that’s really what I’m aiming for,” Jaeger said. “I’m hoping for these kids to get something out of track and field.”
