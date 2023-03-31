Gallatin track and field head coach Chantel Jaeger-Smith has “fantastic memories” of last season and is reminded of the Raptors’ success each time she walks out to practice.
That’s due to the boys team picking up a third place trophy at the Class AA meet last May — now on display in Gallatin High’s trophy case — which serves as added confidence for the Raptors.
“I definitely believe that Gallatin High track and field has turned some heads since our finish this last year, including a lot of the accolades we won just as individuals,” Jaeger-Smith said. “But the big thing that we love to push is the team race of all of it.”
The Raptors hope to make even more noise in the 2023 season, starting with a meet at Billings West on April 7. Gallatin was originally set to open the season this weekend at Belgrade, but the meet was canceled after the recent snowstorms.
“I’ve seen a lot of great commitment from the kids and we have a great turnout,” Jaeger-Smith said. “So we’re getting really, really excited.”
On the boys side, Gallatin did lose several state placers, including Montana Gatorade Player of the Year Garret Coley, two-time state champion Tyler Gilman and third-place 4x100 meters relay member Noah Dahlke.
The good news, Jaeger-Smith said, is that all three have younger brothers still in the program. That includes junior Nash Coley (hurdles, sprints), sophomore Gabe Gilman (sprints) and a trio of Dahlkes (senior Garrett, sophomore Reese and freshman Carter). Along with Tyler Gilman and Nik Udstuen, Nash Coley and Garrett Dahlke were members of the state champion 4x400 meters relay team from last season.
Gallatin also returns junior Christian Heck (sprints) and senior Carson Steckelberg (distance). Steckelberg, who recently signed to run at the University of Montana, finished fourth in the 3,200 meters at state track last season and fifth at state cross country this past fall.
On the girls side, Jaeger-Smith pointed to seniors Olivia Collins and Ashlyn Graham. The duo will be competing in the middle distance events (200, 400 and 800 meters) along with some sprints potentially. Collins was notably named Montana Gatorade Player of the Year in girls soccer and signed to play women’s soccer at Boise State.
“(Collins and Graham have) been working really hard,” Jaeger-Smith said. “They’re both multi-sport girls but are really dialed into track right now and they’ve been looking strong.”
The Raptors also return junior Tesse Kamps, who finished second in the shot put at state each of the past two seasons, and sophomore distance runner Claire Rutherford.
Along with placing sixth and eighth, respectively, in the 3,200 and 1,600 meters at state track last season, Rutherford was named the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year after a first-place finish at state cross country this past fall. Rutherford also finished 10th overall at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships.
That returning talent should be able to rely on the success from last season, Jaeger-Smith said, and be less stressed entering this year’s postseason.
Jaeger-Smith also wants to keep a big picture focus for this upcoming season, a mentality she’s adopted from former Montana State track and field head coach and current Gallatin assistant Dale Kennedy. While the Raptors hope to add to their trophy case this season, Jaeger-Smith’s motto is “athlete first, winning second.”
“So we’re hoping for a good season of growth, not only on the track and field, but also just as young adults and making it successful and rewarding for all of us,” Jaeger-Smith said. “I think if we go in with that mindset of just putting the athletes first and seeing what they need — not only just in track, but in just life and growing as a young person — the success comes after that.”
Bozeman looks for continued growth, podium finishes
After what at times can feel like a long offseason, Bozeman track and field coach Blaine Pederson always looks forward to a reunion with his athletes each spring.
“It’s just really nice to see the kids that I haven’t seen all year,” Pederson said. “So many of them, I watch them play other sports and it’s always nice to see them competing for the Hawks in other sports, but it’s just great to be back in the gym (these past few weeks) and hopefully on the track some time.”
After the cancelation of the Belgrade meet, Bozeman will now open the season in a meet at Billings Skyview on April 7. Pederson said the Hawks are “staying optimistic” despite some less than ideal training conditions.
Still, Pederson has found plenty to be excited about with the Hawks’ returning talent. On the boys side, that’s led by senior Weston Brown and junior Nathan Neil.
The pair of distance runners will likely be some of the top point scorers for the Hawks, with Brown taking first in the 3,200 meters and third in the 1,600 meters at state track last season. Brown was also named the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year after taking first at state cross country this past fall. He also placed eighth at NXN Nike Cross Nationals in December.
Meanwhile, Neil placed third in the 800 meters and fifth in the 1,600 meters at state track last season. He also ran alongside Brown throughout the cross country season last fall, placing second at state and 25th at nationals.
The duo also competed on the track at Nike Outdoor Nationals last June.
“We really have a really nice basis of competition on the team and some really high-level athletes, if we’re looking nationally,” Pederson said. “So that’s really great to see and I’m hoping we can fit some pieces around them to hopefully have a really, really competitive boys team this year when we look at the state meet.”
As a team, Pederson has challenged the Hawks to make a return to the podium at the Class AA meet.
“If you look at the banners up in (Bozeman’s) gym, our boys haven’t won a state championship since 1970,” Pederson said. “So that’s kind of been on our mind on the boys side this year and kind of looking at seeing how far we can push that and really try to push for that.”
On the girls side, Bozeman graduated three key pieces in state champion high jumper Hannah Schonhoff, fourth-place shot put and discus thrower Jenavieve Lynch and versatile distance runner Hayley Burns.
That makes the returners for the Hawks fairly young. Bozeman has one returning state placer in senior javelin thrower Clara Fox, who previously committed to compete for MSU next year.
“I’m just excited to watch her senior season wrap up and the success that she’s going to have again,” Pederson said.
He added that he’s “expecting some fun things to happen” on the sprints side as well. Bozeman returns all four members from last year’s 4x100 relay (sophomore Macey Primrose, junior Morgan Kimmel, senior Eliza Smith and junior Sidney Kirsch) and three runners from the 4x400 relay (Smith, sophomore Hadley Brown and junior Mia Edwards).
The potential for growth on the girls team is exciting, Pederson said, especially as the Hawks continue to develop and seniors step into leadership roles.
“I’ve penciled out some projections of the returning freshmen through juniors from last year and our girls are kind of projected to be a little bit lower than we have in years past,” Pederson said. “But I think that we’re going to exceed those expectations. And I’m excited to watch that happen.”
With a new season nearly nearly underway, Pederson said he once again feels “continually lucky” to be coaching track and field at Bozeman High.
“It’s just so much fun,” Pederson said. “I can spend all day planning for practice and then be going 100 miles an hour at practice and when it’s done, I just still feel great and just so lucky I get to be able to do this.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.