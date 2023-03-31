Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin track and field head coach Chantel Jaeger-Smith has “fantastic memories” of last season and is reminded of the Raptors’ success each time she walks out to practice.

That’s due to the boys team picking up a third place trophy at the Class AA meet last May — now on display in Gallatin High’s trophy case — which serves as added confidence for the Raptors.

“I definitely believe that Gallatin High track and field has turned some heads since our finish this last year, including a lot of the accolades we won just as individuals,” Jaeger-Smith said. “But the big thing that we love to push is the team race of all of it.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you