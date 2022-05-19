Bozeman and Gallatin had several strong showings Thursday during the first day of the Southern AA Divisional in Helena.
Among that group is Bozeman junior Meg McCarty, the reigning AA girls singles champion. She posted 6-0, 6-0 wins as the top seed against Gallatin’s Ritu Bajwa and Helena Capital’s Elsie Ambrose.
Izabel Barr, a Bozeman freshman, defeated Gallatin’s Mal Gregory 6-1, 6-1 and Capital’s Catherine Burbridge 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals against McCarty.
On the other side of the girls singles bracket, Bozeman senior Bella Raecke opened with a 6-1, 6-3 win against Capital’s Rachael Stacey, and then she knocked off third-seeded Makayla Otey from Gallatin 6-1, 6-2.
Bozeman’s Jane West won her opening match 6-2, 6-0 against Capital’s Abi Grotbo before losing to Helena High’s Qayl Kujala in the quarterfinals.
In girls doubles, Bozeman’s Hailey Buss and Nora Schrank won 6-0, 6-0 in the first round against a Helena pairing and then won 6-4, 6-3 against Gallatin’s Molly O’Connor and Aydan Paul in the quarterfinals. That Gallatin duo won its opening match 7-6, 6-2 against a team from Capital.
Gallatin’s team of Olivia and Sophia Mansour also picked up two wins to reach the semifinals. They beat Bozeman’s Alexis LaMeres and Ava Couture 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and then won 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals against a team from Helena.
In the boys singles bracket, No. 2 seed Blake Phillippi of Bozeman and No. 3 seed Braeden Butler of Gallatin each won their first two matches to set up a date in the semifinals. Butler won 6-0, 6-0 against Neal Bovington of Helena and then beat Bozeman’s Pau Casas 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Phillippi won against Helena’s Rhys Anderson-Foster and Gallatin’s Emerson Fry.
On the other side of the boys singles bracket, Gallatin’s Wynn Wagner won his first match 6-4, 6-2 against Helena’s Ethan Walsh before falling to Capital’s Ashton Shipley 6-2, 6-3. Bozeman’s Ben Stern lost the first set to Helena’s Will Johnson 3-6 but bounced back to win the next two sets 6-1, 6-4. He then lost to top-seeded Ryan Ashley of Capital 6-3, 6-0.
Wagner later lost to Johnson, ending his divisional action, and Stern lost to teammate Gabe Vicens on the consolation side. Vicens, after losing his first match, won two consolation matches to stay alive.
In boys doubles, top-seeded Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff from Gallatin opened with two wins, including a 6-1, 6-1 decision against Bozeman’s Ben Wilson and Skyler Smith.
Bozeman’s T.J. Ward and Oliver Ward began by knocking off third-seeded Dylan Dobbins and Brady Arnold of Capital 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. The brothers then beat Gallatin’s brother pairing of Graham Overton and Jonas Overton 7-6, 6-1. Farne and Schonhoff will face the Wards in the semifinals on Friday.
Bozeman’s Luke Raynovich and Owen Sanford, the No. 2 seed, started with a win over Gallatin’s Will Gram and Nathan Nguyen and followed with a win over a pairing from Helena. In the semifinals on Friday, they will face teammates Nate Brooks and Joe Monson. Brooks and Monson reached the semifinals after wins against a Capital duo and a win against Gallatin’s Zach Dobbs and Dylan Rosenzweig.
In advance of poor weather expected on Friday, some consolation and semifinal matches were played later on Thursday. Those results were not immediately available due to deadline constraints.