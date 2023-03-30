There are plenty of changes across the Bozeman and Gallatin tennis programs heading into the new season.
For the Hawks, Joanne Sposito is the new head coach, replacing Clayton Harris. Both the boys and girls top singles players from last year are gone: Blake Phillippi has graduated and Meg McCarty, a Montana State tennis signee and the two-time Class AA girls singles champion, has decided to forgo her senior high school season to focus on high-level tournaments outside of the state. And senior Nora Schrank is back in the fold, but her state champion doubles partner from last year, Hailey Buss, is not.
And for the Raptors, two-time Class AA boys doubles champions Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff have graduated and top girls singles player Makayla Otey has moved away. And Mason McCarty, Meg’s younger brother, is a freshman at Gallatin, ready to write his own high school tennis story.
Even amid all those roster changes, there is stability. Both Bozeman and Gallatin have several players with varsity experience, which will be helpful as they navigate a new season. The start to the schedule has already been delayed due to prolonged winter weather, and it’s likely the teams will start not this weekend but next weekend at the earliest.
Sposito and Colter Curey, Gallatin’s coach, hope that extra time leads to some extra clarity in what their singles and doubles lineups will look like.
“Delineating line one, two and three is going to be tough,” Sposito said of Bozeman’s boys doubles ladder but easily could be the case for the whole roster. “We do have some really skilled, talented players.”
With Meg McCarty gone, the top girls singles spot is open. It’s possible that sophomore Izabel Barr, last season’s most-often No. 2 player, could fill that. Barr lost to McCarty in the girls singles championship match last year.
“She’s got a great power game,” Sposito said of Barr.
“And, in fact, (Tuesday) morning, we were talking about growth, where she wanted to go in tennis and what we could work on in the season to continue to develop her skills, which are phenomenal.”
Schrank also offers some familiarity for Bozeman on the doubles side, though a partner has not yet emerged.
“We’re really excited to have her playing doubles for us,” Sposito said.
Also returning to the team are junior Alexis LaMeres, junior Emeline Smith, sophomore Jane West, junior Ava Couture, senior Kristen Graham and sophomore Maeve O’Brien, among others with some varsity appearances.
On the boys side, Bozeman returns seniors Owen Sanford, Nate Brooks, Joe Monson and sophomore Oliver Ward — all of whom are experienced doubles players. Ben Stern and Gabe Vicens, both seniors, were often singles players last year and return this year, along with a handful of other players with occasional varsity experience. Sanford was half of Bozeman’s third-place doubles team last season.
Sposito also highlighted the addition of Petra Academy freshman Collin Gross.
“Really excited to see him this season,” she said.
At Gallatin, Sophia and Olivia Mansour — a senior and sophomore, respectively — return after finishing runner-up at state in girls doubles. Curey said the expectation is for them to play together again this year.
“That’s what they want. That’s what I want,” Curey said. “We’re looking to do even better this year and finish on a strong note. To go capture that doubles state championship is their goal.”
Joining them on the team is their younger sister Alexandra, a freshman, who is also likely to play doubles.
“She’s an incredible player for being a freshman,” Curey said. “She’s right in there with her sisters. She hits at the same level as them.”
The Raptors girls team overall is loaded with experience. Mal Gregory, Alivia Ballenger, Trinity Simmons, Mandi Faure and Ritu Bajwa are all seniors who are returning after playing on varsity last year, and Ruby McNeil is also in that group as a junior. Averi Smith, a senior who missed last season with an injury, will play her first tennis since her sophomore year.
There’s plenty of depth on the boys team as well. Juniors Nathan Nguyen and Max DeFanti are back along with sophomores Jonas Overton, Emerson Fry and Dylan Rosenzweig.
“We have a really strong core,” Curey said. “It fills out our lineup really well, and we have a really deep lineup on both the girls and boys sides.
“They put in a really good offseason of playing through the summer, through the fall, through the winter until now.”
Curey expects that depth and maturity to pay off throughout the season. He hopes to see all his players aligned with the mindset of — regardless of their spot in the ladder — everybody is contributing to team success.
“We really are working on thinking about the big picture and knowing that teamwork is by far the most important thing,” Curey said.
A mainstay in Gallatin’s lineup the last two years has been Braeden Butler. Now a senior, Butler committed earlier this week to play tennis at NCAA Division III Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington. In doing so, he became the first player from Gallatin to go to college for the sport.
“This is something Braeden’s wanted for a really long time,” Curey said. “I’ve known him since the day I moved to Bozeman basically through the tennis community. And that’s something he’s worked toward all those years before that.”
Likely joining Butler on the singles side is Mason McCarty, who is just a freshman but already shows the same kind of tennis talent as older sisters Meg and Maicy (a past state champion herself). Curey said Mason has competed well at USTA and sectional tournaments, showing that he can already be considered one of the best players in Montana.
“Maicy and Meg are some of the best players to ever come out of the state, and Mason’s right behind them,” Curey said. “And he’s done the same things in terms of being prepared.
“What I’m most excited about for him is not even so much the competitive aspect, but the way he treats others and talks and works with people is really amazing. He’s got great sportsmanship. He’s super kind and polite, and he really has all the embodiment of a player that you want to have on your team.”
The familiar faces and newcomers alike at both Bozeman and Gallatin should ensure another exciting year of tennis. Bozeman’s girls won the state title last year, their 10th straight season with at least a share of the championship, and the boys tied for first with Great Falls CMR for their first title since 2017. Gallatin’s boys placed fourth last year and the girls were fifth. It’s likely both programs challenge for the top of the team standings once again this year.
Because of the poor weather, both teams and coaches are anxiously awaiting their official start date. Sposito, after coaching previously in Georgia and Washington, is particularly looking forward to her first Montana season beginning.
“I’m absolutely thrilled that this opportunity was available and that I can continue doing what I love,” she said. “Tennis has been such an amazing sport but also a form of therapy. It’s been so good to me. So it is a privilege to give back to the up and coming tennis players in the sport that I love.”
