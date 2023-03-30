Let the news come to you

There are plenty of changes across the Bozeman and Gallatin tennis programs heading into the new season.

For the Hawks, Joanne Sposito is the new head coach, replacing Clayton Harris. Both the boys and girls top singles players from last year are gone: Blake Phillippi has graduated and Meg McCarty, a Montana State tennis signee and the two-time Class AA girls singles champion, has decided to forgo her senior high school season to focus on high-level tournaments outside of the state. And senior Nora Schrank is back in the fold, but her state champion doubles partner from last year, Hailey Buss, is not.

And for the Raptors, two-time Class AA boys doubles champions Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff have graduated and top girls singles player Makayla Otey has moved away. And Mason McCarty, Meg’s younger brother, is a freshman at Gallatin, ready to write his own high school tennis story.


Izabel Barr 2.JPG

Bozeman's Izabel Barr readies herself during a No. 2 singles match on May 5 against Gallatin. 
Cross Town Tennis (copy)
Bozeman's Owen Sanford plays doubles against Gallatin on May 5 at Bozeman High.
Cross Town Tennis (copy)
Gallatin's Olivia Mansour plays doubles with her sister Sophia Mansour against Bozeman on May 5 at Bozeman High.
Gallatin Tennis v. Billings Senior (copy)
Gallatin's Braeden Butler plays number one singles against Billings Senior on April 25 at Gallatin High.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

