Some of the best tennis in the state last season was played in Bozeman. This year should be no different.
Take into account the return of Bozeman junior Meg McCarty, who won the Class AA girls singles title without dropping so much as a game during her entire sophomore season. Then consider that all four participants in the Class AA boys doubles championship match — Gallatin’s Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff along with Bozeman’s Joshua Angell and Luke Raynovich — are all back for their senior seasons.
Bozeman’s girls team won its ninth consecutive state championship last year, and the boys placed second. Gallatin’s boys placed third in the team standings in the school’s first season — thanks in large part to Farne and Schonhoff’s doubles title. And the Raptors’ girls team enters this year with plenty to build on.
All told, the city is sure to delight tennis fans once again.
Both teams begin their seasons at 10 a.m. Saturday in Missoula.
“I’m very confident just in the maturity level and the focus of our kids this year,” Hawks head coach Clayton Harris said. “I think they’re really eager to have a memorable and enjoyable season.”
Colter Curey, Gallatin’s head coach, feels similarly about his second-year program.
“I think we can build on what we started last year,” he said.
On the boys side for the Raptors, that starts with the doubles champions who entered the divisional tournament last season as the fourth seed, won each match there in straight sets and then delivered the school’s tennis program its first championship a week later.
Curey is looking forward to seeing what Farne and Schonhoff accomplish in their senior years.
“It’s always tough to have that pressure on you after winning something like the state championship and having to do it again,” Curey said. “But I think I read that pressure is a privilege and that’s something I’m going to be working with them on — just embrace that they were the best and that they can be again.”
Also for Gallatin’s boys, No. 1 singles player Braeden Butler is back for his junior year. He went 1-2 at the state tournament last season.
“I think he’s one of the better players in the state and he put in a ton of work in the offseason too, so I think that will help him build off what he accomplished last year and hopefully improve on it,” Curey said.
Because of some new additions to the team, the rest of Gallatin’s boys lineup has been jumbled a bit. Senior Graham Overton is likely to remain a doubles player, but he’ll start the season with a new partner: freshman brother Jonas Overton. Juniors Nathan Nguyen and Will Gram are another likely doubles pairing. Curey is also looking forward to what senior Zach Dobbs and sophomore Max Dafanti can accomplish in their second year as a doubles team.
The Raptors’ singles lineup will likely include junior Wynn Wagner and freshman Emerson Fry, among others, Curey said.
“We have a really strong freshman class,” Curey said. “Emerson Fry is a really solid player. Jonas is pretty high up there for a freshman as well.”
On the girls side, sophomore Makayla Otey is a likely singles player now after making the trip to state last season on a doubles team with Averi Smith. Smith, now a junior, will miss this season with a knee injury suffered during basketball season, but she will remain with the team as its manager.
“It’s a major hit to lose her on the team,” Curey said of Smith.
Otey spent much of the offseason traveling to tournaments and playing several days a week, Curey said.
“She’s improved so much this year and is hitting the ball harder than ever,” Curey said.
Junior Mal Gregory will join Otey on the singles side after being the team’s No. 1 player last year.
On the doubles side, junior Sophia Mansour and freshman sister Olivia Mansour are set to be one of the team’s doubles pairings.
“They’re super solid players from Florida,” Curey said. “They just moved here, and they’ll be huge staples on our team.”
Also returning for the Raptors are senior Ayden Paul and juniors Mandi Faure and Ritu Bajwa, among others. Seniors Molly O’Connor and Ryann Eddins are new additions.
At Bozeman, McCarty is sure to be at the top of Class AA girls players once again. Harris said the goal for her this year is not so much to replicate her unblemished season of a year ago but rather to improve her play in all sorts of minute ways.
“An excellent tennis player is always refining their game, always trying to find ways to perform at their personal best level,” Harris said. “That, many times, isn’t reflected in what the score may or may not communicate, but in how they’re striking the ball, how they’re approaching their strategy and their tactics, where their mind is in terms of their focus and things they’re learning and gleaning from each match. For Meg, obviously I think she’s looking to find success every time she steps out on the court.”
Harris said the “conventional wisdom” would be to pair Angell and Raynovich together again, but with so many new players on the boys side, he’s open to mixing things up.
“Way too early to tell, but my perspective is to continually evaluate and try to figure out the best opportunities for success,” he said. “Luke and Josh clearly had a very successful year last year, and I would expect to keep them together. We’ll see how things progress.”
Blake Phillippi, the No. 1 boys singles player from a year ago, placed fifth at state last season.
“He’s been practicing all throughout the winter and competing in tournaments,” Harris said. “He’s really focused and determined to excel as a singles player this year. He’s really looking forward to having a great senior year.”
The boys team will also benefit from the returning experience of TJ Ward, Joe Monson, Owen Sanford, Nate Brooks and Lars Sauerwein.
Both members of Bozeman’s Class AA girls doubles championship team from last year — Maicy McCarty (graduation) and Laine Banziger (moved away) — are gone. But the Hawks will have plenty of returning experience in Hailey Buss (fourth at state last year), Bella Raecke, Ava Couture, Alexis LeMeres, Emeline Smith and Frida Kelly. Harris also expects freshman Izabel Barr to play a role in this year’s success.
Despite all the moving pieces on both the boys and girls teams, Harris is confident Bozeman will compete as it always has.
“I have a good feeling that the team will excel at a high level this year,” he said.