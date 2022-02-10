As the regular season has come to a close, Bozeman and Gallatin head swimming coach Siobhan Gilmartin has had seniors from each team lead the customary cheer at the end of each practice.
She purposefully saved Gallatin’s Aeden DeGraw for last — an attempt to dispel the notion that his last high school meet is this weekend.
“I’m in denial that Aeden’s leaving us,” Gilmartin said. “He’s been such a consistent, strong leader both in and out of the water and a captain the last two years. He is so gritty and hardworking and has persevered in this sport.”
As the Raptors and Hawks prepared for the Class AA meet, which runs Friday and Saturday in Great Falls, DeGraw called the realization of this being his last competition “surreal” and “sad.” He was a Hawk for his first two high school seasons, and he’s been among the top performers for the burgeoning Raptors program for the last two. DeGraw has given a lot of himself to the pool and these programs.
“High school swimming has meant a ton to me throughout the entire four years,” he said. “In club swimming, it’s very individual. It’s your race, and if you have a bad race that’s on you. Here … it’s super team-driven.”
To that end, he and Gilmartin are both excited for what Gallatin’s boys can accomplish after such a strong regular season.
“To sit here and discuss the possibility of a top-three finish, we couldn’t have had that discussion last year. We just weren’t even close,” DeGraw said. “This program grew tremendously this year.”
The state meet will be Gallatin’s chance to prove it on the biggest stage.
DeGraw will swim in two of his strongest individual events — he is seeded in the top five of both the 50 yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke — along with the 200 and 400 freestyle relays as he tries to help the Raptors boys program finish well ahead of its ninth-place showing at state last season.
“He’s really important to this team, and I know he’s going to swim fast,” Gilmartin said.
Others leading that effort include Paul Nave (seeded seventh in 200 individual medley and sixth in the 100 breaststroke); Alex Clapper (10th in 200 IM, ninth in 100 backstroke); Marcus Clapper (14th in 50 freestyle, also three relays); Kyle Kirkwood (13th in 200 IM and 500 freestyle); Ardasher Usmonov (13th in 200 freestyle); and Cole and Ian Dyk (11th and 17th in 100 butterfly).
While the Raptors have admirable depth, the team has had to overcome injuries and absences due to COVID-19 throughout the season. Because of those inconsistencies in the lineup, “it’s been hard to get a good sense of where we fall,” Gilmartin said.
But with everybody healthy and available for state, she believes “anything is possible.”
“We haven’t really had the opportunity to have a best-case scenario yet, so I’m really excited to see what they do with it,” Gilmartin said.
Gallatin’s girls team did not have the same regular season success, but Gilmartin expects it to continue growing at the state meet. Mal Gregory is seeded 17th in the 50 freestyle and 23rd in the 100 freestyle. Rosalie Elder is 20th in the 200 IM and 24th in the 100 breaststroke. Kea Elgin is 22nd in the 100 butterfly and 28th in the 500 freestyle.
“The Gallatin girls are seeing tremendous improvement,” Gilmartin said. “We’re hoping to see some fast swims from them.”
Hawks also aiming high at state
By virtue of being adept at every stroke, Brynn King offers Bozeman’s girls team a fair amount of versatility.
At the state meet, the freshman will swim the 200 IM and 100 freestyle, along with the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. But she reasonably could have swum in at least four other individual events.
“She was the hardest person on all four teams to enter,” Gilmartin said. “We could have put her anywhere, but it’s about setting her up for the most amount of success possible as an individual.”
King is seeded 13th in the 200 IM and 14th in the 100 freestyle.
“It definitely feels great to be able to help the team in whatever way I can,” Kind said. “Throughout the season I’ve been swimming a lot of different events. That gave the coaches a lot of options for what put me in.”
Joining her in Bozeman’s attempt at defending its state championship are Ella Dietrich (10th in 50 freestyle); Corina Amundson (eighth in 500 freestyle, 14th in 200 freestyle); Analise Belasco (13th in 500 freestyle, 17th in 200 freestyle); Peyton Summerhill (14th in 500 freestyle, 19th in 100 breaststroke); Annika Lawrence (12th in 200 freestyle, 16th in 100 freestyle); and Mallory Handelin (24th in 50 freestyle, 19th in 100 backstroke).
The Hawks girls aren’t as experienced as last year’s team, but they’ve still shown a lot of promise.
“The swimmers that are coming up in our program are young,” Gilmartin said, “but they’re really competitive and have had huge improvements throughout the season.”
The Bozeman boys team is also loaded with swimmers who have gotten faster as the year has progressed.
Gilmartin said junior Bo Dietrich has come on strong to the point where he is now among the team’s fastest sprinters. Dietrich said it’s his goal to drop his 100 freestyle time down into 52 seconds. His fastest time this year in the event is 53.33, which has him seeded seventh at state. He is also ninth in the 100 breaststroke.
He said his practice strategy the last two weeks has been “keeping up your endurance but not going too hard during practices,” so he is prepared to swim his best in Friday’s preliminary rounds for a shot at Saturday’s finals.
Gilmartin is especially excited to see what freshman B Boyer — who is seeded fourth in the 200 freestyle and 11th in the 500 freestyle — can do at state.
“He’s going to swim crazy fast this weekend,” she said.
Joining Boyer and Dietrich as contenders are Eli Stevens (ninth in 200 IM, 10th in 100 backstroke); Parks Inlow (15th in 200 IM and 100 freestyle); and Griffin Brokaw (20th in 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke).
“We have a lot of really fast boys,” Gilmartin said.
Gallatin’s boys may have been more vocal about a high finish at state, but the Hawks believe they can still make some waves also. Gilmartin was reminded of that on Jan. 29 in Missoula, when Bozeman’s 400 freestyle relay team of Boyer, Dietrich, Stevens and Inlow beat Gallatin’s quartet of DeGraw, Alex Clapper, Nave and Cole Dyk. The Hawks timed in at 3:42.73, the Raptors at 3:43.19. Those times have the teams seeded seventh and eighth, respectively, this weekend.
“They were jacked (about the win in Missoula),” Gilmartin said. “They were like, ‘All right, guys, you think you’re the ones who are top three? Don’t forget about us.’”