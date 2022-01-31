Bozeman’s girls placed second among Class AA schools while Gallatin’s boys were third on Saturday at a meet in Missoula.
The Hawks girls tallied 246 points, and Gallatin’s had 59 for seventh place. Gallatin’s boys had 208 team points, and Bozeman’s had 158 in fourth place.
For Bozeman’s girls, Analise Belasco was fifth in the 200 yard freestyle (2 minutes, 17.68 seconds) and third in the 500 freestyle (6:04.65). Corina Amundson was eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:37.47), and Mallory Handelin was 12th (2:43.95). In the 50 freestyle, Annika Lawrence was third (27.12), and Ella Dietrich was fourth (27.29). Dietrich was also fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.25), and Peyton Summerhill was 11th (1:23.88).
In the 100 butterfly, Brynn King was fifth (1:09.22), Summerhill was ninth (1:15.95) and Handelin was 11th (1:18.84). King was also fourth in the 500 freestyle (6:04.91). Lawrence, Belasco, Handelin and Amundson combined to place fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.79). King, Dietrich, Belasco and Lawrence were second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:02.63).
For Gallatin’s boys, Aeden DeGraw was second in the 200 freestyle (1:58.73), and teammate Cole Dyk was ninth (2:05.63). In the 200 IM, Paul Nave was second (2:20.79) and Alex Clapper was fourth (2:25.00). Clapper, Nave, DeGraw and Dyk teamed up to place third in the 200 medley relay in 1:50.49.
Clapper also tied for ninth in the 50 freestyle (24.64), and Dyk was ninth in the 100 butterfly (1:04.05). Nave also placed third in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.41). In the 500 freestyle, Kyle Kirkwood was fifth (5:53.46), Ardasher Usmonov was ninth (6:02.57) and Aaron Seitel was 13th (6:36.75).
For the Hawks boys, B Boyer was fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:59.83) and 12th in the 50 freestyle (24.90). Ajax Geddes was 10th (2:10.99) in the 200 freestyle. Bo Dietrich was third in the 200 IM (2:21.36) and seventh in the 100 freestyle (53.89).
Eli Stevens was eighth in the 100 butterfly (1:04.01) and the 500 freestyle (6:02.21). Boyer, Bo Dietrich, Stevens and Parks Inlow placed third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.17) and fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:42.73).
For Gallatin’s girls, Mal Gregory was 10th in the 50 freestyle (28.17). Kea Elgin was 12th in the 100 butterfly (1:19.95). Gregory, Elgin, Rosalie Elder and Isabel Ross took eighth place in the 400 freestyle relay (4:42.37).
