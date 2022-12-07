Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Swim Center reopened in early October after about four months of being closed for various repairs and renovations.

The facility was closed long enough, though, that alterations had to be made to the high school swimming schedule. Instead of hosting a meet in January like normal, Bozeman and Gallatin will not have a true home date this season. And instead of hosting the state meet in February, Great Falls will host that event once again.

But to even be in the water at the Swim Center in December is something of a victory for the Hawks and Raptors swimmers considering the facility was expected to be closed for much longer after a city inspection in May found damage to the roof and walls of the building. Swimmers of all ages were displaced, but the high schoolers are now back with one pretty significant caveat.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

