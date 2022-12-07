TOP: Bozeman’s Eli Stevens competes in a 200 yard individual medley heat during the Bozeman Invitational meet on Jan. 7 at the Bozeman Swim Center. ABOVE: Gallatin’s Paul Nave swims during practice on Dec. 8, 2021 at the Bozeman Swim Center.
The facility was closed long enough, though, that alterations had to be made to the high school swimming schedule. Instead of hosting a meet in January like normal, Bozeman and Gallatin will not have a true home date this season. And instead of hosting the state meet in February, Great Falls will host that event once again.
The bulkhead in the middle of the pool could not be reinstalled because it was determined to be damaging the pool’s floor. So instead of having a 25-yard short course to practice on like normal, the swimmers are going the width of the pool, which is 19.5 yards.
“We call them 20s, just to round up,” joked Siobhan Gilmartin, the head coach of both teams. “Despite that, we’re so, so incredibly thankful to have a pool and be in the water. It supersedes any sort of other thing we’re navigating right now.”
Also, Gilmartin was able to arrange for a dual meet between Bozeman and Gallatin (and possibly Belgrade) at the Swim Center on Feb. 4, the Saturday before the state meet. It will be a long-course meet (50-meters), “but it was, I think, important to have a home meet for those seniors,” Gilmartin said.
While there are about a dozen seniors from the two schools combined, Gilmartin is encouraged by the number of freshmen who have joined for each program.
“We’re starting to kind of build back up our programs from navigating the split of the two high schools,” she said. “I think that three years (in), I’m getting my feet under me in terms of trying to tap into some of those kids who used to swim but for whatever reason don’t anymore.
“We’ve always been able to rely on the club community to feed our program (with) returning members, and that’s why I’m so excited to see so many freshmen coming out with a variety of backgrounds because it does tell me we’re starting to reach some of those kids who want to be part of a community. They have some experience swimming, they see what we’re doing and how much fun we have and how much swimmers improve in our program and they want to be a part of it.”
Gallatin’s boys team will look to build on its fifth-place finish at the state meet last season. That was an improvement on a tie for ninth in the school’s first year.
Brothers Marcus Clapper, a senior, and Alex Clapper, a sophomore, are “important leaders on our team,” Gilmartin said. Sophomore Paul Nave was sixth in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 200 individual medley at state last year. Gilmartin said he’s set his sights on DeGraw’s school record in the 100 breaststroke this season.
“He really stepped up big last year and was on two of our A relays,” Gilmartin said. “I’m excited to see him have that fire under him to kind of assert himself as a leader on our team.”
Added depth will come from returning state swimmers in sophomores Ian Dyk (Cole’s younger brother) and Ardasher Usmonov and juniors Aaron Bergman and Aidan Cardwell.
“To have those guys back and working together, I’m excited to see some of these relays we can put together,” Gilmartin said. “We did have pretty impactful seniors graduate. With that is this opportunity to have some of these younger kids step up, step into their shoes and shine on their own.”
Gallatin’s girls didn’t score any points at state last year and thus finished last, but the Raptors return state qualifiers in seniors Kea Elgin and Tia Gregory and sophomore Corinne Taylor. Added to that group are freshmen Kamiah Leach and Elina Maganito.
“They are both really competitive club swimmers who are coming over to swim with us this season, and they’re really excited to be a part of the high school team,” Gilmartin said. “Just at practice (last week), they were both standing in front of the record board looking at the ones they want to see their names at. I think they’re going to be really important in building up that Gallatin girls team.”
Bozeman’s boys team is largely unchanged from last year’s group that placed seventh at state. The Hawks will return state qualifiers in sophomore B Boyer, juniors Eli Stevens and Griffin Brokaw and seniors Ajax Geddes, Parks Inlow and Colt Ricker.
“Eli Stevens is a junior this year and he hadn’t typically swam outside of high school swimming, but he chose after last year to stick with it all year round,” Gilmartin said. “He’s been training the whole last year, and he’s looking really fast. I think he’s going to step into some of those shoes and will definitely be placing at state is my prediction.”
Joining the team are a pair of younger brothers, Cyrus Geddes and Gavin Brokaw, who are both freshmen.
Bozeman’s girls team placed ninth at state a season ago and returns several contributors from that showing. That group includes sophomore Brynn King, junior Analise Belasco and seniors Mallory Handelin, Corina Amundson, Mae Madison and Peyton Summerhill. They are joined by a handful of freshmen swimmers, including Alexis Hubbard, whom Gilmartin said is already proving to be very talented.
“(King) is a standout swimmer,” Gilmartin said. “Corina Amundson, she’s been really consistent for us. She’s always come back and scored points for us on day two at state. I expect nothing different this year. Peyton Summerhill scored points for us last year on our relays. We have Mallory Handelin. She has tons of good energy. … I think that Bozeman girls team has a lot of depth.”
Bozeman and Gallatin will both begin their seasons on Saturday in Billings.
