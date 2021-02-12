Caleb Scala didn’t have any expectations for the first virtual meet he and his Bozeman teammates swam in this season.
It was the first time they’ve competed in a virtual meet before. There were no other teams in the pool. Even though there were timing pads and officials, the environment felt like a practice. It’s a tricky situation, but one the Hawks have tried to make the most of.
“These are real times and they’re going against other schools so you can’t just slack,” Scala, a Bozeman senior, said. “It does determine whether you go to state and what position you are in the state. I think that’s just my mentality, just focusing on state.”
Siobhan Gilmartin, head coach of both Bozeman and Gallatin, told the teams to have fun in the first virtual event earlier this season. It was still a chance to compete against other schools by comparing times online afterward.
But it lacked the rush of a typical meet in previous years with people hanging around the pool deck and events that take all day long instead of just an hour and a half when there were no opposing schools in person.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, Bozeman and Gallatin will host their final in-person meet of the season against Helena and Helena Capital. Gilmartin and Scala both said it’s easier to compete head to head against other teams than against a clock. So far, the two teams have had two virtual meets and two in-person meets.
“We want to swim fast,” Gilmartin said. “Having fast people there to push us really breathes life into what can be kind of a monotonous sport for practice.”
The Hawks girls have won each meet and Gallatin freshman Julia Huffmaster has immediately impressed her coach. Gilmartin also complimented both boys teams for their progress.
During the mid-pandemic season, the teams have dealt with COVID-19 cases and quarantines. With the state meet four weeks away, Gilmartin’s focus has been on trying to make sure swimmers will be concentrated at state.
“Taking up about 80% of my brain right now is just praying kids don’t get quarantined for state,” Gilmartin said, “as opposed to a normal year where (the focus is), ‘Are they going to be in good enough shape? Are we going to hit our taper right?’ This year, it’s like, please just be able to be there.”
Despite the challenges, Huffmaster has flourished in her freshman year. She’s enjoyed the team dynamic of high school swimming compared to club, which she’s been involved with since she was 7 years old.
While the season has been weird, Huffmaster said, the Raptors have had more meets than she anticipated.
“I really like competing,” Huffmaster said. “That’s my favorite part.”
Before the season began, Gilmartin posted a Gallatin school record board in the Bozeman Swim Center. Since the Raptors are in their first season, Huffmaster said her goals are to shoot for the times of Bozeman records.
A couple weeks ago, Huffmaster raced the 100 butterfly in 58.65 seconds. It’s a record at Gallatin and is faster than the Hawks’ previous record in the event, which has stood for 38 years.
As of Tuesday, Huffmaster had the fastest time in the state in that event for the season. She also owned the best times in the 200 individual medley (2:13.07), 200 freestyle (1:57.65) and the 500 freestyle (5:20.01) at the Class AA level.
“I think she’s an athlete that could be a state champion in every individual race she swims all four years of high school,” Gilmartin said. “... I have to consistently remind myself both with her ability and her maturity that she’s only a freshman.”
Since the virtual meets were tough for Scala and his teammates to adjust to, they much prefer in-person meets. Bozeman’s pool has been the only Class AA venue that’s hosted in-person meets this year, Gilmartin said.
All things considered, Scala said the season has been going well. The Hawks have dealt with having swimmers quarantined for two weeks at a time. Gallatin competing in its first season also shuffled up the lineup.
Scala, who swims the 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle, said in-person meets are more competitive.
“It’s nice to swim here and be with all your friends and do that,” Scala said, “but definitely looking forward to actually racing people.”
Gilmartin also highlighted Sara Guillen, Annika Mittelsteadt and Isaac DuCuennois among Bozeman’s standouts. Danika Varda and Aeden DeGraw have stepped up for the Raptors.
Bozeman’s girls 200 medley relay (1:55.21), 200 freestyle relay (1:46.67) and 400 freestyle relay (3:50.58) are all first in the state.
Rylee McColley is first in the girls 100 breaststroke (1:07.19) and third in the 200 IM standings (2:16.03) for Bozeman. Mittelsteadt is third in the 200 freestyle (2:00.64).
Before their second virtual meet, the team printed out the top times throughout the state in each event. Instead of the meet feeling like a practice, swimmers had a better understanding of what they needed to do to reach the top 24 to qualify for state.
“Their goal is to know where you’re at on that event,” Gilmartin said, “and move up.”
