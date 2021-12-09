Bozeman, Gallatin swim teams aiming for improvement By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Dec 9, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Bozeman High School swimmer Annika Lawrence does a backstroke lap during swim practice at the Bozeman Swim Center on Wednesday. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Gallatin swimmer Marcus Clapper swims freestyle during practice at the Bozeman Swim Center on Wednesday. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman and Gallatin teams have sought to maximize the time they have together.They’ve done team bonding activities like eating meals together, which Hawks and Raptors head coach Siobhan Gilmartin said is what makes the sport special in the first place. And lately, the teams have been spending time training to prepare for the beginning of their season.The Hawks and Raptors will begin competition Saturday in Billings. “We’re hitting the ground running,” Gilmartin said. “We have to make the most of this time we have together and train hard and show up for each other.”The Bozeman girls are the two-time defending state champions. They had 245 points at the state meet a season ago, while runner-up Great Falls CMR had 152. Bozeman’s boys, which won the Class AA title the year before, were fifth with 121 points.The Hawks graduated about 12 seniors last year and 10 the year before, Gilmartin said. That included Sara Guillen, who won the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 freestyle state titles and was on other championship-winning relays as well in her career.However, the Hawks still have talent returning.Annika Lawrence is among those with experience from last season coming back. The senior has been a part of state championship relay teams, including the 200 medley relay which was victorious in 1 minute, 48.39 seconds, which broke a school record.“She’s really a team player and is excited to be back,” Gilmartin said. “From even her freshman year, being willing to step up and be on our relays at state, that’s really where she shined was on those relays because she had to show up for her team, and I think we’re really going to rely on her heavily for that this year.” B Boyer, Brynn King, Analise Belasco, Ella Dietrich, Bo Dietrich and Corina Amundson will be among Bozeman’s top swimmers this season.“We are going to be competitive,” Gilmartin said. “We’re working really hard to build up that foundation again.”Last year at the state meet, Gallatin’s girls took fourth with 110 points, despite having just five swimmers available. The Raptors boys were tied for ninth with 44 points.Gallatin, which is in its second year, has grown as a program since last year, Gilmartin said. The boys team had about six swimmers last year, she added, but now has around 15.“I’m really excited about the growth of our Gallatin team,” Gilmartin said. “That’s really cool. It’s brick by brick, but the kids that are here are really committed and excited about being a part of a team and I think that’s going to be fun to watch.”Gilmartin hopes to see the Raptors improve. She said the boys team has “a really good shot” at making the top three at the state meet.Aeden DeGraw, Cole Dyk, Paul Nave, Marcus Clapper and Alex Clapper are among Gallatin’s top swimmers.“With the returning talent we had from last year as well as some incoming freshmen that are pretty fast,” Gilmartin said, “it’s going to be fun to see them go out there and compete this weekend in Billings.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Siobhan Gilmartin Gallatin Sport Swimming Raptor Relay ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets