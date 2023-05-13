Bozeman’s softball team suffered two losses on Saturday, losing 12-2 in five innings to Great Falls CMR and 10-3 against Great Falls.
Against the Rustlers, Izzy Van Tighem, Lulia Paea, Chloe Burkhart, Tailyn Black and Elizabeth Hopkinson all had hits. Burkhart’s knock went for a double. Black and Hopkinson had RBIs. Paea and Burkhart scored the team’s only runs.
In the circle, Tess Hopkinson pitched 1⅓ innings and allowed seven runs (all earned) on eight hits and three walks with one strikeout. Anna Toth pitched 3⅓ innings and allowed five runs (all earned) on eight hits and one walk.
The Rustlers scored seven of their runs in the second inning and followed with three more in the third. Bozeman scored runs in the third and fourth inning. Two runs from CMR in the fifth ended the game early.
Against Great Falls High, Burkhart had two hits. Lili Brown had a double while Jacobi Coombs, Black, Paea and Toth all had singles. Brown, Paea and Black all scored runs.
Tess Hopkinson pitched four innings and allowed five runs (all earned) on eight hits, two walks and one strikeout. Toth pitched three innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits with two strikeouts.
Gallatin’s softball team also lost twice to the Great Falls schools on Saturday, taking a 13-6 loss against the Bison and 16-0 against the Rustlers. Individual statistics for the Raptors were not immediately available.
