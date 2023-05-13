Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s softball team suffered two losses on Saturday, losing 12-2 in five innings to Great Falls CMR and 10-3 against Great Falls.

Against the Rustlers, Izzy Van Tighem, Lulia Paea, Chloe Burkhart, Tailyn Black and Elizabeth Hopkinson all had hits. Burkhart’s knock went for a double. Black and Hopkinson had RBIs. Paea and Burkhart scored the team’s only runs.

In the circle, Tess Hopkinson pitched 1⅓ innings and allowed seven runs (all earned) on eight hits and three walks with one strikeout. Anna Toth pitched 3⅓ innings and allowed five runs (all earned) on eight hits and one walk.


