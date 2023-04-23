Both the Bozeman and Gallatin softball teams were swept in doubleheaders against Great Falls and Great Falls CMR Saturday afternoon.
The Hawks faced the Rustlers first, ultimately falling 8-6. CMR jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the top of the first and three more in the top of the third. Bozeman answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame. The Hawks added two more in the fourth, but CMR later came back with two runs in the sixth.
Seniors Tailyn Black (three hits, RBI, run scored) and Lulia Paea (two hits, RBI, run scored) led Bozeman offensively. Senior Anna Toth and sophomores Izzy Van Tighem, Jacobi Coombs and Elizabeth Hopkinson each scored runs for the Hawks as well.
In game two, Great Falls defeated Bozeman 13-8. The Bison scored three runs in the first, four runs in the second and five runs in the third. The Hawks got three runs back, but still trailed 12-3 after three innings. The Hawks scored five more in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.
Freshman Chloe Burkhart had two hits and three RBIs for the Hawks and freshman Tess Hopkinson added two hits and an RBI. Black added three hits and scored three runs and Paea had two RBIs. Hopkinson, Coombs and sophomores Madison Tobin and Marlee Finn also scored runs.
Gallatin initially fell to Great Falls 10-4 in the first game of the Raptors’ doubleheader. Gallatin scored a run in the first and two more in the second, but the Bison answered with eight runs in the second and two more across the third and fourth.
Sophomore Kelly Coon had two hits and scored two runs for the Raptors. Sophomore Adyson Ryles added a pair of hits and two more RBIs. Sophomores Shayla Clark and Olivia Klemann also scored runs for the Raptors.
In the second game, CMR held on for the 10-9 win over Gallatin. The Raptors held a 5-1 lead after three innings, but the Rustlers answered with a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and six in the sixth. Gallatin added two runs in both the fifth and sixth.
Sophomore Madison Coleman led the Raptors with two hits, three RBIs and scored two runs. Ryles added two hits, 3 RBIs and scored two runs. Junior Braxton Gray had three hits, two RBIs and scored a run. Sophomore Addison Bleile, Coon and Clark scored runs as well.
Bozeman and Gallatin will next face off in a crosstown matchup on Tuesday.
