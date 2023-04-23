Let the news come to you

Both the Bozeman and Gallatin softball teams were swept in doubleheaders against Great Falls and Great Falls CMR Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks faced the Rustlers first, ultimately falling 8-6. CMR jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the top of the first and three more in the top of the third. Bozeman answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame. The Hawks added two more in the fourth, but CMR later came back with two runs in the sixth.

Seniors Tailyn Black (three hits, RBI, run scored) and Lulia Paea (two hits, RBI, run scored) led Bozeman offensively. Senior Anna Toth and sophomores Izzy Van Tighem, Jacobi Coombs and Elizabeth Hopkinson each scored runs for the Hawks as well.


